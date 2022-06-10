Mercedes-Benz is building THE ONE - a $2.4 million supercar with tech from its Formula 1 race cars

The Mercedes-AMG One. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is finally building its long-awaited supercar: the One.

It takes the technology Mercedes uses in Formula 1 racing and applies it to a production car.

The One costs more than $2 million, and production starts this year.

Mercedes-Benz first revealed its plans for the Mercedes-AMG One supercar back in 2017.

Now the extremely limited, extremely expensive vehicle is finally getting made. Mercedes unveiled the production version of the One earlier this month.

Starting this year, Mercedes will make 275 examples of the One — and every single one is already sold.

The price? 2.27 million euros, or roughly $2.4 million at current exchange rates.

The idea behind the One was to make a Formula 1 race car for the roads, applying the technology and expertise Mercedes has built up from years competing in the highest level of motorsports.

Mercedes's CEO recently joked that company officials must have been drunk when they gave the project the green light.

The One's powertrain is derived from the hybrid power unit Mercedes has used to win multiple Formula 1 championships.

It has a turbocharged V6 paired with three electric motors.

Mercedes developed a seven-speed transmission specifically for the One.

All together, the One generates an absurd 1,063 horsepower, Mercedes says.

According to Mercedes, it can rocket to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds …

… hit 124 mph in seven seconds …

… and reach 186 mph in just 15.6 seconds.

Its top speed is 219 mph.

That makes it the fastest production car Mercedes has ever built.

The One offers several drive modes, including an electric-only setting that provides up to 11 miles of range.

The One's body and chassis are made from stiff, lightweight carbon fiber.

And just like a Formula 1 race car, the One has a complicated system of moving vents and other components to help with aerodynamics.

There's also an air duct on the roof feeding air to the engine.

It has a painted-on Mercedes-Benz logo — because you can never save too much weight.

Instead of a luxurious, leather interior, buyers get a bare-bones, two-seat cockpit. This is meant to be a race car, after all.

There's a pair of 10-inch displays: one that takes the place of regular gauges and an infotainment screen.

The One also gets a Formula 1-style, rectangular steering wheel.

Mercedes-Benz hasn't said when deliveries will start. The One makes its official public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month.

