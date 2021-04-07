Mercedes-Benz Canada reports strong Q1 2021 sales results

TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Mercedes-Benz Canada and its national dealer network today announced Q1 2021 sales results. In Q1 2021, the company generated strong positive momentum and delivered sales of 9,132 passenger vehicles and vans (+14.7% compared to Q1 2020), while maintaining a clear focus on customer and employee health and safety.

In Q1 2021, Mercedes-Benz Canada retailed 7,591 passenger cars and luxury light trucks (+8.2% compared to Q1 2020). The exciting and varied lineup of Mercedes-Benz Canada luxury light trucks continued to resonate with consumers. In Q1 2021, the company retailed 5,717 SUVs, versus 1,874 passenger cars. These SUV sales represented a 19.3% increase compared to Q1 2020. The GLE SUV continued to lead the pack in terms of overall volume, while the sporty, spacious GLB SUV (+125.1% compared to Q1 2020) and the new second-generation GLA (+171.0% compared to Q1 2020) also enjoyed strong growth. Volume drivers on the passenger car side included the A-Class Sedan, CLA and C-Class Sedan.

In Q1 2021, Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division delivered a record-setting performance, continuing a sustained run of strong momentum over the past year. The division delivered 3,336 certified pre-owned units (+27.1% compared to Q1 2020) out of 3,845 total pre-owned units (+27.4% compared to Q1 2020), for a CPO penetration rate of 86.8%. These results were driven by a record March, which saw best-ever results in total pre-owned units sold, as well as CPO units sold. March 2021 also featured the highest-ever CPO penetration of any March in Mercedes-Benz Canada history.

Mercedes-Benz Vans achieved strong results and built on the positive trends that closed out 2020. The division saw major year-over-year growth in each month to start the year and in Q1 2021, retailed 1,541 vans, a significant increase compared to Q1 2020 (+62.9%).

"In the face of ongoing health challenges across the country, Mercedes-Benz Canada and its national dealer network delivered great results while continuing to focus on serving customers safely," said Eva Wiese, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "Every sale reflects the flexibility of our teams and dealers and the strength of the Mercedes-Benz product lineup, with major increases from new and refreshed models including the GLA, GLB and GLE Coupe. We also continue to see great numbers from our Vans team and Pre-Owned division, which demonstrates the overall strength of the three-pointed star. We are optimistic about the 2021 sales outlook as we continue to introduce Canadians to the next generation of performance and progressive luxury, including our flagship electric EQS sedan, all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, refined Mercedes-Benz E-Class and modernized Mercedes-Benz CLS."

SALES Q1 YTD Totals 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Mercedes-Benz

Vehicles 7,591 7,017 +8.2 7,591 7,017 +8.2 Mercedes-Benz Vans 1,541 946 +62.9 1,541 946 +62.9 TOTAL 9,132 7,963 +14.7 9,132 7,963 +14.7

