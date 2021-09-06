U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.62
    -0.67 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.30
    -5.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1869
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8900
    +0.1980 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,667.13
    +1,700.06 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,354.99
    +57.26 (+4.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,174.56
    +36.21 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Mercedes-Benz deploys HERE HD Live Map for DRIVE PILOT system

HERE
·3 min read

HERE is among the world’s first companies to provide an HD map for commercial production vehicles with Level 3 automated driving capabilities

Munich, IAA Mobility – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that its HD Live Map is an integral part of the new DRIVE PILOT from Mercedes-Benz. DRIVE PILOT is the first commercially available SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) Level 3 automated driving system designed to operate a vehicle under certain conditions in Germany. Through the HERE HD Live Map, it allows an automated vehicle to effectively “see around corners” by delivering the vehicle system, in advance, with precise information about the road network. Beginning with the new S-class, Mercedes-Benz plans to commercially introduce its DRIVE PILOT later this year.

When activated, DRIVE PILOT controls the vehicle’s speed as well as the distance to the vehicle ahead and guides a car safely within its lane without any intervention from the driver. The highly precise, cloud-based HERE HD Live Map plays a critical role in its technology by providing the system with detailed data about the three-dimensional road network. In combination with the input from the vehicle sensors the map data is used by the DRIVE PILOT to maneuver a vehicle on the public road network.

The HERE HD Live Map consists of multiple layers providing information for a car to know where exactly it is and what lies ahead. For example, it can enable a vehicle to proactively adjust to changing road conditions like adjusting its speed ahead of an upcoming lane closure. This is possible through HERE’s advanced mapping technology that provides both the accuracy as well as the freshness of its HD Live Map.

“In combination with extensive sensor data, DRIVE PILOT receives information about the road geometry, route profile, traffic signs and unusual traffic events (e.g. accidents or roadworks) from a digital HD map, – which is one key element for automated driving. Its ultra precise positioning system goes well beyond the usual GPS system. This enables us to give our customers back one of the most precious things in life: time – combined with a luxurious driving experience”, states Georges Massing, Vice President MBOS: Automated Driving, Powernet & Integration E/E, Mercedes-Benz AG.

“We’re thrilled to be among the world’s first companies to provide an HD map for series production vehicles capable of automated driving at SAE Level 3,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies. “Back at IAA 2013 we pioneered the concept of an HD map as a critical component for automated driving together with Mercedes-Benz as part of the S 500 Intelligent Drive research project on the historic Bertha Benz memorial route. Since then, we continued to further develop, refine and scale our HD mapping technology. Today, we’re excited to see that Mercedes-Benz drivers will soon be able to officially take their hands off the steering wheel in certain conditions while our HD Live Map helps DRIVE PILOT to drive them comfortably and safely.”

Mercedes-Benz plans to make DRIVE PILOT first available in its new S-Class in the fourth quarter of this year. Initially, it will be able to drive in conditionally automated mode at legally permitted speeds of up to 60 km/h in heavy traffic or congested situations on suitable sections of motorways in Germany. Over time, the system will be integrated into additional Mercedes-Benz models and expanded to cover suitable sections of motorways in further regions.

Media Contact
Dr. Sebastian Kurme
+49 173 515 3549
sebastian.kurme@here.com

About HERE Technologies
HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit https://www.here.com/ and https://360.here.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • GM Stock A Buy? Is General Motors Really Worth Less Than Rivian?

    Is GM stock a buy? Is GM stock a buy? One analyst is voicing doubts that General Motors will be an EV leader, while another sees a Tesla-like multiple.

  • Smart's Mini-like EV concept shows off its larger vehicle ambitions

    Smart has unveiled "Concept #1" showing how its future EVs will be larger and more high-tech oriented.

  • Mercedes-Benz throws down the EV gauntlet at IAA Mobility

    Mercedes-Benz introduced a slew of electric vehicles ahead of the IAA Mobility show in Germany, including its first AMG-branded high-performance EV, a sedan and a G-Class SUV concept — all part of the company's bid to become an electric-only automaker by the end of the decade. At IAA Mobility, Mercedes aims to showcase its next big EV's moves. Back in 2017, Mercedes said it would electrify — which means gas-hybrid, plug-in hybrid or battery electric — its entire lineup by 2022.

  • Daimler CEO says carmakers could face chip shortage into 2023

    Soaring demand for semiconductor chips means the auto industry could struggle to source enough of them throughout next year and into 2023, though the shortage should be less severe by then, Daimler AG's CEO said on Sunday. "Several chip suppliers have been referring to structural problems with demand," Ola Källenius told reporters during a roundtable event ahead of the Munich IAA car show. The IAA show is the first major motor industry event worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • VW ID.Buzz Autonomous Prototype Gives Glimpse at Production EV Van

    The Volkswagen I.D.Buzz's autonomous system is being developed in partnership with Argo AI, an American-based engineering firm with ties to Ford.

  • Mercedes' latest EVs include a G-Class concept and the EQE sedan

    Mercedes has unveiled a slew of new electric vehicles, including a G-Class concept (the EQG) and a production take on the E-Class (EQE).

  • Until 2023? Parts shortage will keep auto prices sky-high

    Back in the spring, a shortage of computer chips that had sent auto prices soaring appeared, finally, to be easing. A surge in COVID-19 cases from the delta variant in several Asian countries that are the main producers of auto-grade chips is worsening the supply shortage. It is further delaying a return to normal auto production and keeping the supply of vehicles artificially low.

  • The Mercedes-Maybach Concept EQS Is an Electric GLS SUV With an Unreal Interior

    It may be wrapped in an ugly shell, but if this is where Maybach is headed I'm alright with it.

  • Germany's auto show tries for more climate friendly image

    Germany's biggest motor show, taking place in Munich this week, is no longer just about cars. This year's IAA show, the first major motor industry event worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic, wants to be about mobility in general, from bikes to e-scooters to cars. "Climate-friendly engines, the digital connectivity of transport - that's what this fair is about," Hildegard Müller, president of industry association VDA, which organises the bi-annual show, said at a pre-event press conference last week.

  • The Mercedes-Benz EQE Is the New Normal

    Mercedes EQ's all-electric mid-sized sedan is just another premium electric car. That is a good thing.

  • The Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept Is a G-Wagen for an Electric Future

    Mercedes plans to be electric-only soon. This is our first look at the G-Wagen that will come along for the ride.

  • Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Kick Off September

    These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week.

  • Mercedes-Maybach EQS Concept shows SUV future of the flagship brand

    The Mercedes-Maybach EQS Concept is a high-riding luxury concept, which is a variation on a theme we've seen before. Like the EQ sedans, the Maybach EQS Concept is all about curves. It also has a very tall grille panel, which, being a Mercedes-Maybach, has cascading chrome lines.

  • Reader’s Rides: Ultra-Rare Mustang E Restoration

    This 1969 Mustang was designed by Ford to offer better fuel economy.

  • Beware a Flood of Flooded Cars

    Thousands of cars are damaged or destroyed by floods every year, but don’t assume all those vehicles end up in a junkyard. Some, in fact, are repaired and resold in other parts of the country wit...

  • Lyft vs. Uber: What's the Difference?

    As Lyft and Uber battle it out for market share, here is a comparison of the two titan taxi alternatives.

  • Pilot in fatal Farmington plane crash was an experienced aviator and great brother, son and father, cousin says

    The pilot of a small plane who died with three others Thursday in a crash in Farmington was an experienced aviator who just became a grandfather, his cousin said Saturday. Steve Sattler said he was eating a hot dog at a roadside stand when his uncle, the father of pilot William O’Leary, called to tell him of O’Leary’s death. Sattler said he started screaming. “He was taken from this Earth in ...

  • Troubled German IAA auto show opens under climate, Covid cloud

    Germany's revamped IAA auto show, one of the world's largest, opens in Munich on Tuesday for a celebration of all things car-related, but climate concerns and pandemic woes threaten to spoil the party.

  • The Mercedes-AMG EQS Is a 649-HP Egg That Can Briefly Boost to 751 HP

    For the situations in which 649 hp is simply not enough for your gargantuan, massage-chaired monster sedan.