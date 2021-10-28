U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.42
    +44.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,730.48
    +239.79 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.98
    +45.49 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.06
    +0.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    +0.0081 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0053 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5670
    -0.2430 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,695.87
    +1,761.13 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.73
    +72.36 (+5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Mercedes cars will have optional Dolby Atmos audio starting in 2022

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

You won't have to buy a Lucid Air if you want a car with more immersive Dolby Atmos. Mercedes will equip its cars with Atmos audio on all models that use both its latest MBUX interface (introduced with the latest S-Class) and an optional Burmester 3D or 4D sound system. Whether or not you'll driving, you'll hear compatible music in a vertically enhanced sound field — it might not sound like a "live concert" as Mercedes claims, but it should be a step up from the usual stereo playback.

The 4D system includes 31 speakers, six of which create the 3D effect from above. Another four "near-ear" speakers sit in the front seats, and all four seats have two sound transducers (aka exciters) each. Throw in 1750W of total power (including an 18.5-liter subwoofer) and you'll likely be happy regardless of the audio processing.

Just don't plan on buying an Atmos-equipped car right away. The format will first be available in the Mercedes-Maybach in summer 2022, and the S-Class soon after. Other models will follow, but you might not want to count on buying an A-Class with Atmos any time soon.

