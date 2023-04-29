Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ETR:MBG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ETR:MBG) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Mercedes-Benz Group's shares before the 4th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €5.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €5.20 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Mercedes-Benz Group has a trailing yield of 7.4% on the current share price of €70.58. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Mercedes-Benz Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Mercedes-Benz Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 38% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 54% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Mercedes-Benz Group, with earnings per share up 7.1% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Mercedes-Benz Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.0% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Is Mercedes-Benz Group worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest, and it's interesting that Mercedes-Benz Group is paying out less than half of its earnings and more than half its cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Mercedes-Benz Group today.

So while Mercedes-Benz Group looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. We've identified 3 warning signs with Mercedes-Benz Group (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

