Mercedes-Benz Group's (ETR:MBG) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ETR:MBG) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 14th of May to €5.30. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 7.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Mercedes-Benz Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. But before making this announcement, Mercedes-Benz Group's earnings quite easily covered the dividend. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 88% shows that most of the cash is going back to the shareholders, which could constrain growth prospects going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 3.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 42%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €2.20 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €5.30. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.2% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Mercedes-Benz Group might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Mercedes-Benz Group has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Mercedes-Benz Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Mercedes-Benz Group will make a great income stock. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Mercedes-Benz Group (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

