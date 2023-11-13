Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Tesla among 48,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week including more than 42,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles for a rear brake pad issue.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11.

Mercedes-Benz recall for rear brake pad issue

Mercedes-Benz recalled 42,742 of its 2019-2020 A 220, 2020 CLA 250, GLB 250, AMG A35, AMG CLA 35, and 2021 GLA 250 vehicles because they may not be equipped with an inspection gauge to check the wear of the rear brake pads and the owner's manual may not include instructions on how to use the inspection gauge, the company said in a NHTSA report. Driving with worn brake pads can reduce braking ability and increase the risk of a crash, the company said.

Dealers will install an inspection gauge and provide supplemental owner's manual information, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 31, 2023. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled vehicles:

2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz A220

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG A35

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA35

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA45

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250

Triumph motorcycle recall for rear brake issue

Triumph is recalling 3,557 of its 2020 Rocket 3 TFC, 2020-2024 Rocket 3 R, Rocket 3 GT, 2022 Rocket 3 GT Triple Black, and Rocket 3 R Black motorcycles because the rear brake master cylinder may fail to move fluid through the system properly, requiring an extended distance to stop. If riders rely solely on the rear brake, they may experience extended stopping distances, thereby increasing the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the rear brake master cylinder, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 15, 2023. Owners may contact Triumph's customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph's number for this recall is SRAN 611.

Recalled vehicles:

2020-2024 Triumph Rocket 3 GT

2020-2024 Triumph Rocket 3 R

2020 Triumph Rocket 3 TFC

GM recall of Cruise AVs for software update

General Motors is recalling 950 of its Cruise AV (autonomous vehicle) driverless cars after one of its vehicles inadvertently dragged a pedestrian after a crash in San Francisco, the company said in a report filed with NHTSA.

The accident took place Oct. 2 in San Francisco, when a person was struck by a hit-and-run driver and thrown into a nearby lane and struck a second time by a Cruise vehicle unable to stop in time. The robotaxis' Collision Detection Subsystem detects crashes and, in many cases, will pull over and out of traffic after a wreck, the company said. In the Oct. 2 incident, "after coming to an initial stop, the AV attempted to pull over out of traffic, pulling the individual forward," the report says.

Cruise immediately launched a crash investigation and on Oct. 26 "proactively paused operation" of its driverless fleet to "address the underlying risk." The company has developed a software update that would have allowed the vehicle involved in the incident to have remained stationary after being struck, it says. All affected vehicles will get the update before returning to service on streets, the agency said.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 GM Cruise AV

Honda Pilot recall for steering concern

Honda is recalling 519 of its 2023-2024 Pilot SUVs because of a manufacturing error in which the gear box assembly may contain a loose ball bearing and result in a loss of steering control or steering lock-up. This can increase the risk of a crash or injury, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the electric power steering rack, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 18, 2023. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's number for this recall is FFX.

Recalled vehicles:

2023-2024 Honda Pilot

Tesla recall: Incorrect air bag

Tesla is recalling 159 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because an incorrect air bag may have been installed when the steering yoke or round steering wheel was replaced with a different style of yoke or steering wheel. This may decrease airbag performance during deployment, which may increase the risk of injury during a collision, Tesla said in a report filed with NHTSA.

Tesla Service will inspect and replace the driver air bag as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 2, 2024. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-23-20-005.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2023 Tesla Model S

2021-2023 Tesla Model X

Mercedes-Benz recall for window and front air bag issue

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 7 of its 2024 GLC 300 SUVs because the front, rear, and fixed side windows may not be properly secured and can detach. Also, the front air bags may not be properly supported by the windshield during deployment. As a result, a crash resulting in front passenger airbag deployment could increase the risk of injury for the vehicle occupant, the automaker said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect and replace the front, rear, and fixed side windows, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 2, 2024. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

Mercedes-Benz recall for sunroof software error

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 8 of its 2020 GLS 580 SUVs because a software error could cause the sunroof to close unexpectedly when the "car wash mode" is activated. The unintended auto-closure of the sunroof might pose a risk of injury, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will update the sunroof control unit software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 31, 2023. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled vehicles:

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580

