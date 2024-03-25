Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Kia, Chrysler among 612K vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for over 116,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles for a fire risk.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from March 17 to March 23.

Hyundai recalls: More than 98,000 cars due to loss of drive power

Chrysler recalls

Airbag malfunction

Chrysler is recalling 38,164 of its vehicles. In the NHTSA report the automobile manufacturer revealed that the steering column control module may not be attached properly which can prevent a driver's air bag from deploying during a crash. When an air bag does not deploy in a crash, it will increase the risk of injury.

In addition, the NHSTA stated in the report that these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, "Occupant Crash Protection."

For free, dealers will inspect and replace the steering column control module. Notification letters are expected to be mailed out on May 3. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC's numbers for this recall are 14B, 33B, 34B, 35B, 36B.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Chrysler Voyager

2023-2024 Chrysler Pacifica

2023 Jeep Gladiator

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2023-2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

2023-2024 Jeep Wagoneer

2023-2024 Jeep Wrangler

2023-2024 RAM 1500

2023-2024 RAM 2500

2023-2024 RAM 3500

2023-2024 RAM 4500

2023-2024 RAM 5500

Steering column parts

Chrysler is recalling 10,908 of its MOPAR steering column control modules.

Chrysler is recalling 10,908 of its MOPAR steering column control modules. These parts were used as replacement in certain 2017-2024 Chrysler, Jeep and Ram vehicles. If a steering column control module is not assembled correctly, it can prevent the driver's air bag from deploying in a crash. according to the NHTSA report.

Story continues

A driver may experience an increase risk injury during a crash if an airbag fails to deploy, the NHTSA said.

Off roaders can bring their vehicles to their local dealers for a free inspection. If necessary, the dealer will replace the steering column control module if necessary. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by May 3. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC's number for this recall is 15B.

Recalled vehicles:

2017-2024 Jeep

2017-2024 Chrysler

2017-2024 Ram

Side curtain airbag may rupture

Chrysler is recalling 284,982 of its 2018-2021 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles. The NHTSA report said that the right and left side curtain air bag inflators may rupture because of a manufacturing defect. When an inflator is ruptured, metal fragments can strike passengers in the car resulting in serious injury or death.

If you have one of the affected models, Chrysler will replace both side curtain air bags for free when you visit one of their dealers. Notification letters are expected to be sent out on May 3. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC's number for this recall is 19B.

Recalled vehicles:

2018-2021 Chrysler 300

2018-2021 Dodge Charger

Hyundai and Kia recall over charging units, loss of drive power

The NHTSA said the Integrated Charging Control Unit in Hyundais and Kias may become damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery, which can increase the risk of a crash.

Hyundai and Kia are recalling 147,110 of its vehicles. The Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) may become damaged and stop charging the 12-Volt battery which can reduce the drive power of the vehicle. If the motor vehicle operator losses drive power, an increase risk of a crash may occur, the NHSTA report said.

To resolve this issue, Hyundai and Kia are advising its customers to visit one of its dealers where a mechanic will inspect and replace the ICCU and its fuse. In addition, dealers will update the ICCU software. The repairs, installation and update will be completed for free.

Recall notification letters are expected to delivered by April 29. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC302.

Notification letters are expected to be sent on May 14. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 257/021G.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5

2022-2024 Kia EV6

2023-2024 Genesis GV60

2023-2024 Genesis GV70 EV

2023-2024 Genesis GV80 EV

2023-2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai recall over transmission issue

Hyundai is recalling 15,645 of its 2024 Genesis GV70 vehicles. The car company said that water may leak into the transmission control harness, which can cause a short circuit and unexpectedly shift the transmission from park to neutral. If the car unexpectedly shifts gears from park to neutral, the car can roll away, according to the NHSTA report.

Owners are advised to turn off the ignition and use the emergency parking brake after parking their vehicles. Drivers are encouraged to bring their vehicles to the dealer where they will inspect the transmission control harness and repair the connector and wiring for free. Notification letters are expected to be mailed out on May 14. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 020G.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Genesis GV70

Mercedes-Benz recall over loose volt connection

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 116,020 of its vehicles. A 48-Volt ground connection under the passenger seat may not be secured properly. As a result, the ground connection will start to overheat. An overheated ground connection can increase the risk of a fire, according to the NHSTA report.

If you have one of the recalled vehicles, you can bring you car to the dealer, where they will inspect and tighten the 48-volt ground connection if necessary. This service will be done for free. Recall notification letters will be sent out on May 14. Owners can contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled vehicles:

2019-2023 GLS450

2020-2023 GLE580

2020-2023 GLS580

2020-2024 GLE450

2021-2023 AMG GLS63

2021-2023 MAYBACH GLS600

2021-2024 AMG GLE53

2021-2024 AMG GLE63 S

2023-2024 GLE350

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X @forbesfineest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Check car recalls: Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Kia among 612,000 recalled