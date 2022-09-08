U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

Mercedes-Benz and Rivian partner to jointly build electric vans in Europe

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

Mercedes-Benz and Rivian are partnering to produce electric vans at scale in Europe.

The joint venture announced Thursday will help each automaker scale its bespoke large battery-electric van businesses as Mercedes-Benz plans to phase out gas-engine vans by 2025.

The news sent Rivian shares up 9% in morning trading.

Together, the companies plan to build and operate a factory in Europe that produces vans for both brands as Rivian, which has a contract to supply Amazon with 100,000 electric delivery vans (EDVs), begins to seek other commercial customers.

The partnership will enter production in a few years, according to Mercedes-Benz. The new EV factory will be located near one of Mercedes-Benz’s existing plants in Europe and serve as Rivian’s first international presence. Mercedes wouldn't disclose the exact location, except to say it is in Central or Eastern Europe.

Mercedes-Benz, which is gearing up to launch its next-generation electric Sprinter van next year, makes four electric vans – the eVito Panel Van, the eSprinter, the eVito Tourer and the EQV – in addition to its upcoming eCitan and EQT.

Rivian currently makes electric vans for Amazon, which holds an 18% stake in the startup and has a contract for 100,000. The automaker plans to start selling the commercial van to other customers next year.

The partnership will help each company leverage investments and costs. The vans will be based on Mercedes-Benz’s electric van platform, VAN.EA, and on Rivian’s second-generation Rivian Light Van (RLV) platform.

However, the agreement is currently only a memorandum of understanding and subject to regulatory approval. Ford dissolved a partnership to build an EV with Rivian last year.

“Mercedes‑Benz is one of the world’s best known and respected automotive companies, and we believe that together we will produce truly remarkable electric vans which will not only benefit our customers, but the planet,” Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe said in a statement.

  • Rivian, Mercedes to Partner on Electric-Van Factory

    The companies signed an agreement to establish a European factory dedicated to the production of electric vans.

  • A squadron of electric Jeeps goes after Rivian, Tesla

    Jeep will launch four all-electric sport utility vehicles by the end of 2025 in a bid to lead in electrification of off-road vehicles, the company announced on Thursday, despite the Stellantis NV brand's late start. Jeep brand executives previewed an all-electric Jeep Recon, inspired by the brand's petroleum-fueled Wrangler adventure vehicle, a Wagoneer S that will be a battery-electric companion to the brand's Grand Cherokee or Wagoneer family vehicles. Jeep brand chief Christian Meunier said future electric Jeep models - including some not identified in presentations to reporters on Wednesday - will help Jeep meet challenges from other electric vehicle brands.

  • Mercedes, Rivian ink joint venture to make electric vans

    Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Rivian Automotive Inc. said Thursday they agreed to form a joint venture to manufacture electric vans in a new electric-only production facility to be built near an existing Mercedes‑Benz site in Europe. The two car companies plan to produce one model based on MB Vans electric architecture from Mercedes and a second model based on the second generation electric-van, Rivian light van (RLV) platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rivian shares rose 6.5% in premarke

  • Mercedes-Benz and Rivian plan JV to make electric vans in Europe

    Mercedes-Benz Vans and Rivian are planning a joint venture to produce electric vans in a factory in Poland, Hungary or Romania within the next few years, Mercedes-Benz Vans said on Thursday, sending Rivian shares up more than 5%. The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding and are planning how to produce their models on a joint production line, Mercedes-Benz said, adding it was also developing a new all-electric van architecture of its own called VAN.EA. Mercedes-Benz Vans chief Mathias Geisen told reporters this would be a 50-50 joint venture and said talks should be concluded "very soon."

  • Electrify America wants to make EV chargers as easy to use as gas pumps

    Electrify America has unveiled a redesign of its charging stations designed to make them more consumer friendly.

  • How to Diversify Your Portfolio With Bitcoin After the Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin's role as a hedge against stocks has been largely debunked. But analysts say that crypto still has a valuable role in portfolio diversification.

  • Mortgage Rates Hit 5.89%, Highest Level Since 2008

    The rate on a 30-year mortgage topped an earlier high in June. This time last year, rates were below 3%.

  • GameStop Stock Leaps As FTX Deal Offsets Another Q2 Loss, Cash Burn Concerns

    "Our path to becoming a more diversified and tech-centric business is one that obviously carries risk and will take time," said CEO Matt Furlong.

  • Some European power companies are on the brink

    Others are on a high

  • Jeep unveils the first three EVs coming to market, starting in 2023

    Jeep revealed Wednesday the first steps in a plan to reshape its portfolio, starting with the launch of two EVs in North America by 2025 and one in Europe next year. The Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S will be the first fully electric Jeeps for the U.S. market when they enter production in 2024. The 80-year-old rugged Detroit brand, which aims to become the global leader in electrified SUVs, plans for EVs to compose half of its sales in North America – and all of its sales in Europe – by 2030.

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • EIA reports weekly increases in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

    The Energy Information Administration on Thursday reported that U.S. crude inventories rose by 8.8 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 2. On average, analysts expected a decline of 1.8 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The increase came on the back of a 7.5 million-barrel decline in crude stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

  • Cenovus Energy: Here's What Would Get the Rally Restarted

    Cenovus Energy Inc. is involved in the oil and natural gas value chain -- in exploration, production, refining, transportation and retail. In the daily bar chart of CVE, below, we can see that the shares have pulled back to successfully retest the rising 200-day moving average line in July and early August. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line weakened in July and August telling us that sellers of CVE were more aggressive.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • Tesla’s Shanghai Production in August Likely Was a Record. Plant Improvements Worked.

    Tesla delivers 76,695 vehicles from its Shanghai facility in August, including 34,052 for domestic customers and 42,643 vehicles for export.

  • Putin threatens to ‘freeze’ Europe with total energy cut-off

    Vladimir Putin has threatened to “freeze” Europe with a total shutdown of energy supplies if Brussels presses ahead with a price cap on Russian gas.

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Electra's Study on Integrated EV Battery Materials Facility in Ontario Demonstrates Compelling Economics

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today released highlights of a scoping study prepared by a global engineering firm supporting the creation of an integrated electric vehicle battery materials park in Ontario that would include nickel, cobalt and manganese refining, recycling of battery black mass material, and precursor cathode active material (pCAM) manufacturing.

  • White House Calls For Crypto Mining Standards to Minimize Environmental Impact

    The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy called for the U.S. to conduct further research on the energy impact of crypto mining in a new report published Thursday.