The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class merges next-level tech with luxury

Roberto Baldwin
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Mercedes’ commitment to making sure the S-Class is the benchmark for luxury sedans continues with the 2021 model. A new design and increased luxury were expected, but the automaker did throw a technological curveball into the mix with the 3D dash cluster.

With this new more tech-heavy S-Class, the automaker seems to be straddling the line between staying true to its roots with the luxury expected by current S-Class owners and wooing a younger customer. With a starting price of $109,800, either market segment is going to be expecting a lot from the vehicle. Watch our first drive video for the full story.

