U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.51
    -0.78 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.60
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7850
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,698.43
    +1,913.04 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,351.65
    +53.92 (+4.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,638.17
    +510.06 (+1.75%)
     

Mercedes-Benz throws down the EV gauntlet at IAA Mobility

Kirsten Korosec and Rebecca Bellan
·7 min read

Mercedes-Benz introduced a slew of electric vehicles ahead of the IAA Mobility show in Germany, including its first AMG-branded high-performance EV, a sedan and a G-Class SUV concept — all part of the company's bid to become an electric-only automaker by the end of the decade.

Mercedes has already started producing the all-electric EQS, a high-forward and sleek flagship that's meant to be an electric counterpart to the S-Class. At IAA Mobility, Mercedes aims to showcase its next big EV's moves.

Earlier this year, the automaker laid out its €40 billion ($47 billion) electric-only plan, a target that will push the company to become more vertically integrated, train its workforce and secure the batteries needed to power its products. This plan actually piggybacks on previous goals to build and sell more EVs. Back in 2017, Mercedes said it would electrify — which means gas-hybrid, plug-in hybrid or battery electric — its entire lineup by 2022. The German automaker said in July that by next year it will offer battery-electric vehicles in every segment that it serves.

Mercedes aims to launch three electric-only architectures in 2025 that will form the basis of all of its new vehicles. Its so-called MB.EA platform will be used for its medium to large passenger cars, while AMG.EA will underpin its performance Mercedes-AMG cars and the VAN.EA will be dedicated architecture for electric passenger minivans and light commercial vehicles. The company has already announced its “electric first” compact car architecture, known as MMA, which will launch in vehicles by 2024.

"The EV shift is picking up speed, especially in the luxury segment where Mercedes belongs," said Ola Källenius, head of Mercedes Benz, as he announced the particulars of the new EQE. "That's why were accelerating from 'EV-first' to 'EV-only.' Next year we will have battery electric options in every segment we serve, and by 2025 we'll have at least one electric alternative for every model we make."

Källenius said the automaker aims to sell one EV for every two Mercedes cars on its path to all-electric, where market conditions allow, by 2030.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-EQ, EQB, 2021

The crossover, which Mercedes revealed earlier this year, showed up at the automaker's event. And this time, they shared a few more details, including that it is bound for the United States some time in 2022. It will launch in Europe and China at the end of this year.

The EQB will be the first electrically powered production vehicle from the Kecskemét plant in Hungary. Vehicles for the Chinese market are being produced in Beijing. When the EQB arrives in the U.S., it will come in two variants. The compact SUV will first launch as the EQB 300 4MATIC with 168 kW or 255 hp and then as the EQB 350 4MATIC with 215 kW or 288 hp. In the former variant, it'll have 390 pound-feet of torque. In both cases, the range will be about 419 kilometers, or 260 miles, which is a bit less than the others revealed on Sunday. The automaker says a long-range version will follow, as well as a front-wheel drive model.

The electric powertrain is a compact, integrated unit comprising of electric motor, a fixed-ratio transmission with differential, a cooling system and power electronics. An asynchronous motor is used at the front axle.

The compact EQB comes standard with five seats, but can convert into a seven-seater if you've got a big family and need extra space.

Mercedes-Benz EQE350

Image Credits: Mercedes-Benz

The EQE sedan is the automaker's answer for anyone who wanted the flagship EQS but couldn't afford it. The sedan will have a single electric motor that will produce 288 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. For those keeping track, that is a skosh 41 hp less than the EQS. The 90 kWh battery has got around 660 kilometers, or 410 miles, or range, and can top up an additional 250 kilometers, or 155 miles, within 15 minutes of fast charging. At market launch, a second model with different variations will also be released, but Mercedes has not announced further details.

Many of the features in the EQS make an appearance in its little brother, such as an advanced driver assistance system, front doors that open automatically and rear axle steering. The MBUX Hyperscreen mulit-screen connected entertainment system is available as an option. Despite its slightly smaller body, the EQE also has a roomy interior, with 27mm more front seat shoulder room, 65 mm higher seating position and 80mm greater overall cabin length than the current E-Class.

The EQE is the automaker's fourth EQ car to be unveiled this year, and it will soon be followed by SUV versions of the EQS and the EQE, according Källenius. Production will be in Bremen for the world market and Beijing for the Chinese market, and a staggered global launch will start in mid-2022.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+

Get ready for power and performance. The AMG EQS is the first battery electric AMG production model based on the EQ architecture. Made in Affalterbach, it's meant to embody the perfect combination of a zero-emissions vehicle that still has power, body and luxury. To enhance that feel, the car is built with special hardware in and out of the car with a sound system so the car can croon as it drives, giving those inside and outside of the car that authentic AMG feeling.

The AMG EQS has two AMG electric motors offering a total system output of 484 kW or 658 hp. Kicking it up to "race start" will provide 560 kW or 761 hp, as well as 1020 nm of torque, getting you from 0 to 100 kilometers in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 kilometers per hour, or 155 miles per hour.

A recuperative braking system sends energy back into the battery, which has a total 108 kWh of storage capacity, providing 580 kilometers, or 360 miles, or range. The car is also equipped for fast DC charging with over 200 kW.

The AMG EQS is being produced at the carbon-neutral "Factory 56" at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfinge outside of Stuttgart. Mercedes is planning to launch this vehicle to market at the end of 2021.

Mercedes Concept EQG

Image Credits: Mercedes-Benz

Hooray for the "mighty G!" The EQG is a G-class electric off-roader concept vehicle, complete with the strong character of the 4x4 G with the progressive luxury of the EQ models. The automaker didn't provide too many details of the EQG because it still has a way to go before production, but here's what we do know: It comes with four electric motors that have "lots of power" and are positioned close to the wheels so they can be individually controlled. There's also a new rear axle and a two-speed gearbox for on and off-road driving.

That off-road driving will be put to the test at Mercedes's test track on the 1,445-meter high Schöckl mountain in Graz at the end of its development into a series model.

Mercedes Maybach Concept

Concept Mercedes Maybach EQS, IAA Munich 2021

This SUV concept vehicle will be the first all-electric Maybach in the rather traditional vehicle's long history. The Maybach EQS has the classic features of the old school models, like a two-tone paint finish, with the progressive drive technology of the EQ lineup. It's also swanky as hell. The white piano lacquer interior looks plush and sleek, something the other half in the film Elysium might drive in to reach their paradise in the sky. It's made to be a comfortable place to work or rest, particularly if you go for "executive seats" and the "chauffeur package."

The SUV should hit the markets in 2023, but Mercedes said it would introduce the platform for upcoming SUVs as early as next year, and it'll have an expected range of around 600 kilometers, or 373 miles.

Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • GM Stock A Buy? Is General Motors Really Worth Less Than Rivian?

    Is GM stock a buy? Is GM stock a buy? One analyst is voicing doubts that General Motors will be an EV leader, while another sees a Tesla-like multiple.

  • Daimler CEO says carmakers could face chip shortage into 2023

    Soaring demand for semiconductor chips means the auto industry could struggle to source enough of them throughout next year and into 2023, though the shortage should be less severe by then, Daimler AG's CEO said on Sunday. "Several chip suppliers have been referring to structural problems with demand," Ola Källenius told reporters during a roundtable event ahead of the Munich IAA car show. The IAA show is the first major motor industry event worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Car Hacking Danger Is Likely Closer Than You Think

    A Detroit Free Press report shows there were 150 automotive cybersecurity incidents in 2019 alone.

  • Mercedes' latest EVs include a G-Class concept and the EQE sedan

    Mercedes has unveiled a slew of new electric vehicles, including a G-Class concept (the EQG) and a production take on the E-Class (EQE).

  • Until 2023? Parts shortage will keep auto prices sky-high

    Back in the spring, a shortage of computer chips that had sent auto prices soaring appeared, finally, to be easing. A surge in COVID-19 cases from the delta variant in several Asian countries that are the main producers of auto-grade chips is worsening the supply shortage. It is further delaying a return to normal auto production and keeping the supply of vehicles artificially low.

  • Reader’s Rides: Ultra-Rare Mustang E Restoration

    This 1969 Mustang was designed by Ford to offer better fuel economy.

  • Toyota plots green transport revolution in Derby

    Toyota hopes to use the streets of Derby as a test bed for driverless buses, ride-sharing cars and electric scooters in a bid to demonstrate its vision for a green city transport network.

  • The Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept Is a G-Wagen for an Electric Future

    Mercedes plans to be electric-only soon. This is our first look at the G-Wagen that will come along for the ride.

  • The Mercedes-Benz EQE Is the New Normal

    Mercedes EQ's all-electric mid-sized sedan is just another premium electric car. That is a good thing.

  • The Mercedes-AMG EQS Is a 649-HP Egg That Can Briefly Boost to 751 HP

    For the situations in which 649 hp is simply not enough for your gargantuan, massage-chaired monster sedan.

  • Mercedes-AMG EQS gets unique motors that can put out 751 horsepower

    While the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a monumentally powerful electrified sedan, its full-electric capabilities are pretty paltry. The EQS 53 features two electric motors like the regular all-wheel-drive EQS, but the motors themselves are different. It also gets a transmission oil cooler and a 400-volt battery pack with modes that can adjust from maximizing range to maximizing performance and doing so repeatedly.

  • Lyft vs. Uber: What's the Difference?

    As Lyft and Uber battle it out for market share, here is a comparison of the two titan taxi alternatives.

  • Troubled German IAA auto show opens under climate, Covid cloud

    Germany's revamped IAA auto show, one of the world's largest, opens in Munich on Tuesday for a celebration of all things car-related, but climate concerns and pandemic woes threaten to spoil the party.

  • Germany's auto show tries for more climate friendly image

    Germany's biggest motor show, taking place in Munich this week, is no longer just about cars. This year's IAA show, the first major motor industry event worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic, wants to be about mobility in general, from bikes to e-scooters to cars. "Climate-friendly engines, the digital connectivity of transport - that's what this fair is about," Hildegard Müller, president of industry association VDA, which organises the bi-annual show, said at a pre-event press conference last week.

  • Chicago police chase: 3 hurt after driver crashes into several cars on SW side

    A Chicago police chase leads to a crash and at least three people hurt on Southwest Side.

  • Bournemouth Air Festival: Two hurt after wingwalking plane crashes into sea

    Two people have been injured after an aerobatics display team plane crashed at the Bournemouth Air Festival.

  • A big bet on Amtrak

    The bipartisan infrastructure bill could revitalize interstate rail travel in the U.S. But will Americans embrace trains?

  • Troopers urge drivers to think safety Labor Day weekend

    Troopers urge drivers to think safety Labor Day weekend

  • Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG makes Schwarzenegger's dreams reality

    When Mercedes launched the fully redesigned G-Class at Detroit back in 2018, they brought out G-Class fan (and also product of Austria) Arnold Schwarzenegger to introduce it. During the banter between him and Daimler Chair Dieter Zetsche, Schwarzenegger asked if they would do an electric version for him.