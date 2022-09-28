Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Hegelmann agree order of 50 long-haul e-trucks

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Hegelmann Group have signed a letter of intent for the order of 50 battery-electric long-haul trucks, which are to be delivered to Hegelmann with the start of series production in 2024, a company statement said on Wednesday.

The eActros LongHaul model, which will have a range of around 500 kilometres on a single battery charge, will be tested on public roads for the first time this year, said Daimler Truck, which owns Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

It said letters of intent were already signed with Amazon and Rhenus in September.

