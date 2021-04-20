Mercedes-Benz unveils the EQB, its first electric SUV for the US market

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the EQB, a compact electric SUV that first appeared on the company's EV roadmap late last year. It will be the automaker's first electric SUV to go on sale in the US, after it cancelled plans to release the EQC stateside. The new model strongly resembles the company's current GLB SUV, albeit with a newly-designed front end and all-electric platform.

The EQB has a boxier, more classic SUV design than the swoopy EQS, sits a bit taller and seats up to seven people. Unlike the GLB, the new model has swept back headlights, a solid grille and a light strip in back. As with most luxury EVs these days, it will pack a pair of large screens for the dash and infotainment system, all powered by Mercedes-Benz's MBUX system.

Mercedes-Benz launched the EQS earlier this month with a huge 107.8-kWh battery pack and 478 mile range (WLPT) estimate. However, the EQB will arrive with a much smaller 66.5 kWh battery and considerably reduced 260 mile WLPT range (US EPA ranges will be less in each case). Mercedes-Benz did say that it's working on a longer-range version, though.

The EQB will come in front- and all-wheel-drive versions with up to 270 horsepower that should offer decent, but not exceptional performance. It will launch first in China and Europe, and the US model will be imported from Europe when it arrives in 2022. There's no word on price, but it should be considerably less than the $100,000-plus EQS, especially considering the much smaller battery. The EQC was supposed to start at $67,900 in the US before it was cancelled.