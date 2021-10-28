U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.42
    +44.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,730.48
    +239.79 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.98
    +45.49 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.90
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.50
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3799
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5470
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,631.14
    +1,746.35 (+2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.73
    +72.36 (+5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Mercedes cars will have optional Dolby Atmos audio starting in 2022

Jon Fingas
·1 min read

You won't have to buy a Lucid Air if you want a car with more immersive Dolby Atmos. Mercedes will equip its cars with Atmos audio on all models that use both its latest MBUX interface (introduced with the latest S-Class) and an optional Burmester 3D or 4D sound system. Whether or not you'll driving, you'll hear compatible music in a vertically enhanced sound field — it might not sound like a "live concert" as Mercedes claims, but it should be a step up from the usual stereo playback.

The 4D system includes 31 speakers, six of which create the 3D effect from above. Another four "near-ear" speakers sit in the front seats, and all four seats have two sound transducers (aka exciters) each. Throw in 1750W of total power (including an 18.5-liter subwoofer) and you'll likely be happy regardless of the audio processing.

Just don't plan on buying an Atmos-equipped car right away. The format will first be available in the Mercedes-Maybach in summer 2022, and the S-Class soon after. Other models will follow, but you might not want to count on buying an A-Class with Atmos any time soon.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCxB_IGyPI4?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Editor's note: This post originally appeared on Engadget.

