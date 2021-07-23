U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,411.79
    +44.31 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,061.55
    +238.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,836.99
    +152.39 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.65
    +10.17 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.17
    +0.26 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.10
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2860
    +0.0210 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5100
    +0.3950 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,190.80
    +908.66 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    786.33
    -7.40 (-0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.58
    +59.28 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.80 (+0.58%)
     

Mercedes EQS first drive: S-Class luxury in an EV

Roberto Baldwin
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Mercedes has a lot to prove with its first proper EV coming to the United States. The EQS will land in dealers this fall at a yet-to-be-announced price point and, when it does, it’ll take on offerings from Tesla and Porsche. How will it fare against these EVs? We had a chance to drive the 2021 EQS for two days and figure out how it stacks up not just against competitors but up against the S-Class itself.

On our drive we got time behind the 450+ with rear-wheel drive, the 580 4Matic with all-wheel drive, and the Edition One version with its two-tone paint and 580 4Matic powerplant. All vehicles have a 107.8 kWh capacity battery pack and on the WLTP range test, the vehicle is rated at 485 miles. Of course, the more stringent EPA testing needs to be done and that number should fall. For now, we have a drive and impressions while we wait for range estimates and pricing. Watch our first drive video above for the full story.

