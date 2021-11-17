U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

Mercedes’ EQS sets the bar for luxury EVs

Roberto Baldwin
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

The need to electrify its lineup could have resulted in Mercedes tossing an EV powertrain in its S-Class. Instead, it made the correct decision to create an EV-specific vehicle, the EQS.

With nearly all of the trappings of the S-Class, the EQS sets a new standard in luxury for the EV world. From the Hyperscreen to the comfortable and luxurious interior, the vehicle is almost exactly what the automaker needed to bring to the market as it jumps feet first in the world of electrification. Just don’t expect your tall friends to enjoy the rear seats. Watch the video above for the full story.

