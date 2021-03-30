U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

Mercedes-Benz's EQS interior is a blend of luxury and high-tech

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

While we wait for Mercedes-Benz to unveil its 2022 EQS luxury EV sedan on April 15th, the automaker has given us the first detailed look at the interior. As we learned recently, the EQS will feature a dashboard-wide infotainment screen (called the Hyperscreen) or a more minimalist alternative, along with the kind of luxurious interior touches you'd expect from the German automaker. 

With the Hyperscreen, you get the dashboard, instrument cluster, center infotainment system and passenger display, all under one large sheet of glass. As we saw before, it uses an anti-reflective Gorilla Glass OLED panel and auto-adjusts brightness to reduce nighttime distractions. The passenger and center consoles offer haptic feedback, and with an eight-core CPU and 24GB of RAM, it should also be quite responsive as well. Mercedes showed off two distinct looks for the cabin, one with the normal daylight look and another at night. The latter has a futuristic, spaceship-like blue glow from the cabin's screens and RGB lighting. 

Mercedes-Benz&#39;s EQS interior is a blend of luxury and high-tech
Mercedes-Benz's EQS interior is a blend of luxury and high-tech

If that's all a bit much, Mercedes also offers a toned-down, minimalist cabin with a driver dash display and a floating infotainment system (bottom). You can then choose to cover the passenger side of the dash with wood, metal or other materials. 

Other unique interior features include a high-efficiency particular air (HEPA) filter that filters outside air entering the cabin. It also has an active-fragrancing feature as part of the Air-Balance package, including a fragrance called No.6 Mood Linen. You can also choose a soundscape to play when you enter the car, including "Forest Glade," "Sounds of the Sea" and "Summer Rain." The interior also features lux materials like nubuck leather and natural grain wood. 

Mercedes-Benz is following its typical luxury marketing playbook with all of these fancy features and terms, so you can expect to see premium pricing as well. The automaker has yet to show any undisguised looks at the exterior of the EQS, but it will be fully revealed on April 15th. 

Mercedes-Benz&#39;s EQS interior is a blend of luxury and high-tech
Mercedes-Benz's EQS interior is a blend of luxury and high-tech

