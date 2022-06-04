U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,108.54
    -68.28 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.70
    -348.58 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,012.73
    -304.16 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.05
    -14.62 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.26
    +3.39 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.10
    -18.40 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.33 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8600
    +0.9900 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,707.16
    +91.51 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.58
    -19.22 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Mercedes to recall about 1 million older models worldwide

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Frankfurt hosts the international Motor Show (IAA)

BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz is recalling almost a million older cars from around the world due to possible problems with the brake booster, the company said on Saturday.

Models of the ML, GL (BR 164) and R-Class (BR 251) series produced between 2004 and 2015 are affected, it said. Some 70,000 of them are in Germany.

"We have found that in some of those vehicles, the function of the brake booster could be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of the housing," Mercedes-Benz said in a statement.

This could result in an increase in the brake pedal force needed to decelerate the vehicle and/or to a potentially increased stopping distance, it added.

Mercedes-Benz is starting the recall immediately.

(Reporting by Joern PoltzWriting by Madeline ChambersEditing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch

    Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin completed its fifth crewed launch on Saturday after a New Shepard rocket's back-up system that had not met expectations delayed the voyage last month. Blue Origin's fourth flight landed successfully in March in west Texas after taking six passengers for a 10-minute journey to the edge of space. "It was an honor to fly this special crew of explorers and true pioneers today," said Phil Joyce, Senior Vice President for New Shepard.

  • KLM says it won't bring more passengers to Amsterdam Saturday

    KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said it would not bring any further passengers on Saturday from European destinations to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, its main hub. The airline, which had already cancelled dozens of flights to ease traffic pressure at the airport, said weather conditions and runway maintenance were preventing many aircraft from taking off and landing. "This decision should make it possible for as many passengers as possible who are stuck at Schiphol to be able to leave on Saturday and for KLM to conduct as many flights as possible on Sunday," the company said in a statement.

  • Moscow expects big jump in profits from energy exports in 2022

    "On the contrary, this year we will significantly increase the profits from the export of our energy resources." On Monday, European Union leaders agreed in principle to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine. "Oil, generally speaking, is not subject to politics, there is a demand for it ... we have alternative sales markets, where we are already increasing sales," said Lavrov.

  • Baby formula shortage could ease as Abbott reopens Michigan plant

    The company said it will begin production of EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas, with initial EleCare product release to consumers beginning on or about June 20. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on May 19 that the plant was on track to open within one or two weeks. The facility will open after meeting initial requirements agreed to with the FDA as part of the agreement Abbott entered into on May 16, the company said.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia, Ukraine Make First Swap of Dead Soldiers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsThere’s a Better Solution for Student Loans Than Forgiving Debt, Experts SayTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysBlack Swan Investor Is Watching for ‘Greatest Credit Bubble’ to PopRussia and Ukraine made the first public exchange of the bodies of dead soldiers, as the war moves past

  • Pakistan expects GDP growth to slow to 5% amid fiscal consolidation

    Pakistan GDP growth will slow to 5% for the upcoming fiscal year beginning on July 1, from 5.9% in the outgoing year, following budgetary tightening aimed at winning International Monetary Fund (IMF) support, the government said on Saturday. "Keeping in view external and local uncertain economic environment, GDP growth will slightly taper off and is envisaged at 5 percent for 2022-23 on the back of agriculture (3.9%), manufacturing (7.1%) and services sector (5.1%)," said the ministry in a working paper seen by Reuters. The paper said the fiscal consolidation will be pursued to bring down the deficit through a combination of expenditure management and revenue enhancement.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Russia ‘suffering huge losses’ as Ukraine fights back in Donbas

    Hundreds of civilians hiding in Donbas chemical plant Watch: Our correspondents reveal their heartache after 100 days of war Five ways the war in Ukraine has reshaped the world Russian artist sketches 100 victims of Ukraine war Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Pro pickleball is on the rise: 'There's money starting to come into this'

    FLUSHING, New York — At the NYC Franklin Open over Memorial Day weekend, the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) served up big prizes and garnered even more excitement for the fast-growing sport.

  • Gary Vaynerchuk on NFT crash: 'It’s just starting' but 'the fundamentals are real'

    At Gary Vaynerchuk’s multi-day non-fungible token (NFT) conference “VeeCon” in Minneapolis, there was no visible sign of the market collapse that preceded the crypto-palooza.

  • Japan considers resuming tourism discount as COVID eases -Nikkei

    Japan's government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a COVID-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday. A revived "Go To Travel" campaign would likely serve as a core measure to stimulate consumer demand, the business daily reported, without citing sources. Japan is set to ease border controls to let foreign tourists in from July 10 as coronavirus infections ease.

  • ‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News Daily

    (Bloomberg) -- From Seattle to Silicon Valley to Austin, a grim new reality is setting in across the tech landscape: a heady, decades-long era of rapid sales gains, boundless jobs growth and ever-soaring stock prices is coming to an end.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsThere’s a Better Solution for Student Loans Than Forgiving Debt, Experts SayTesla Pauses

  • The market sell-off ‘could be coming towards an end’: Strategist

    Jas Thandi, Aon Partner of Portfolio Strategy, and WisdomTree Global CIO Jeremy Schwartz sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about how markets are handling the Fed's raised interest rates, alternative investments, and rising prices in oil commodities.

  • Illumina Expands STEM Education Efforts at BizTown Opening

    This week, we were the first life science company to join San Diego’s McGrath Family Junior Achievement BizTown

  • For Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- An idea and a dream. Time was in markets, that’s all you’d need. But now the easy money has stopped flowing, and good luck if it’s all you’ve got.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsThere’s a Better Solution for Student Loans Than Forgiving Debt, Experts SayTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysBlack Swan Investor Is W

  • Bad news about hiring trends in tech is 'misleading': Economist

    Announcements continue to pile up about hiring slowdowns in the tech world. Economists think these paint a "misleading" picture of the labor market.

  • Barbara Corcoran says small business needed at beach towns: 'It's good for everybody'

    As shore towns fight inflation and labor woes, "Shark Tank" investor Barbara Corcoran is encouraging small businesses to set up shot at more local communities.

  • BofA’s US stock chief sees a floor of 3,200 for the S&P 500 (potential downside of 22%) — but here are 4 sectors she likes for inflation protection and cash return

    Don’t bail on stocks. Just choose them wisely.

  • West Point superintendent slated to lead US Army Europe and Africa

    Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams would be the first black general officer to serve as commander.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Software Sector Volatility?

    Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, has rebounded. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Ford Unleashes Heavy Artillery Against Tesla and GM

    Ford unveils big plans as it looks to transform 'for the next era of American manufacturing.'