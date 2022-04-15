U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0814
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3069
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4000
    +0.5100 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,421.20
    +514.05 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    946.70
    -22.73 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Riding in the Mercedes Vision EQXX, the ultimate endurance EV

Roberto Baldwin
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

In January, Mercedes unveiled the Vision EQXX, an electric concept vehicle. It had a sleek exterior, active aerodynamics, and a battery pack that approached 100kWh while being lighter and taking up less volume than packs it had placed in production cars. The plan: drive 1,000 kilometers (622 miles) on a single charge.

On April 5th, it completed that test driving from Germany, through Switzerland and Italy to the south of France. We had a chance to get a ride in that vehicle and talk to one of the drivers. Watch the video above for the full story.

