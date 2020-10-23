U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

Mercenaries, foreign fighters to depart Libya within 3 months - UN

GENEVA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - All mercenaries and foreign fighters are supposed to depart from Libya within three months of the signing of the Libyan nationwide ceasefire on Friday, the United Nations envoy said.

Stephanie Williams, U.N. acting envoy for Libya, told a news conference on Friday after the ceasefire agreement signing in Geneva that there were "good indications that the oil installations of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider will be ready to resume production in the near future, in a very short period of time." (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)

  • What Is the Average 401(k) Balance by Age?

    Are you putting away enough for retirement? See how your 401(k) savings stacks up against your peers.

  • The inventor of the ‘4% rule’ just changed it

    It’s been more than 25 years since Bill Bengen, a financial adviser in southern California, created the so-called “4% rule.” Bengen called his rule “Safemax”—the maximum amount you could withdraw each year and still say “safe.” If you want to make sure you don’t outlive your savings, goes modern financial advice, budget on withdrawing no more than about 4% of your portfolio in your first year of retirement, and then only adjust upward in line with inflation.

  • Fastest-Growing Companies: 24 Stocks Expecting Up To 603% Growth In 2020

    While the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the global economy, Zoom Video, Netflix, Nvdia and AMD are among 24 fastest-growing companies expecting up to 603% growth in 2020

  • Here's why Intel's stock just dropped 10% after reporting earnings

    Netflix missed on several metrics yesterday and was punished, and today Intel is joining the video streaming giant in stock-market purgatory. Intel shares are off around 10% in after-hours trading after the chip company reported its Q3 data. Investors had expected Intel to report an adjusted $1.11 in per-share profit, off around 22% from the year-ago period.

  • Biden's tax proposal could raise rates on middle-class Americans, violating campaign pledge

    Joe Biden has pledged to not raise taxes on any American who earns less than $400,000, but a new analysis published this week found that the Democratic presidential nominee's tax increase proposals could indirectly fall on the middle class.

  • Why Investors Are Pulling Money From Vanguard’s Index Funds

    Investors added $134.3 billion to Vanguard ETFs in the first nine months of the year. But much of that money has come from its own mutual funds.

  • Why Investors Should Be Upbeat About Exxon Mobil

    A doggish Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has rid itself of the Dow. Now all that’s needed is less interest from income investors and those keen on long-term capital gains if the price chart of XOM stock has any say in matters. Source: Shutterstock Let me explain. It’s not exactly a secret. XOM was one of the top Dogs of the Dow stocks entering 2020. It’s a notorious and well-known list of typically shunned blue chips among income investors where bigger dividend payers are purchased under the guise of a reversion towards the mean.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Exxon shares had actually tacked on a dividend adjusted return of about 7% in 2019. But with the broader market on a comparative tear higher, the subpar performance and challenged conditions at most every angle the past few years still allowed Exxon to have its “open for business” placard visible to those seeking the safety of income from the dividend aristocrat stock. 7 Stocks to Buy to Finish 2020 With a Bang As of Dec. 31, the oil and gas giant’s dividend paid a hefty and well-above average income stream of 4.99%. The yearly payout was enough to put shares in the second spot on the Dogs list and just a hair beneath Dow Chemical’s (NYSE:DOW) 5.1% payout. The income was also sufficient to put it ahead of IBM’s (NYSE:IBM) 4.8%, Verizon’s (NYSE:VZ) 4% and fellow energy goliath Chevron’s (NYSE:CVX) 3.9%. But if misery loves company, XOM stock investors hadn’t seen anything yet. Now firmly into the fourth quarter and 2020 is shaping up to be less of a dog and an a bonafide disaster for XOM shareholders. Exxon’s dividend remains intact, but in well-documented nutshell, the coronavirus’ adverse impact on oil demand, producer trade wars and Wall Street’s near insatiable appetite this year for improving technologies for greener energy solutions have conspired to send Exxon shares down more than 51% year-to-date. And that aristocrat income stream which had some strategists licking their chops over? Well, it’s up to 10.2%. But for Dogs of the Dow investors thinking today’s yield offers more opportunity next year, the index’s longest-tenured constituent was dealt a cruel sleight of hand trick in late August. Citing the need to cultivate a more balanced bellwether reflective of today’s economy, XOM was replaced by business software giant Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM). Apparently, Chevron’s inclusion is more than adequate exposure to the oil patch for Dow Industrials officials. XOM Stock Monthly Price Chart Source: TradingView Year-to-date, XOM stock has paid $7.43 billion in dividends compared to cash flow of just $6.27 brought in over the same period. Something has to give, other than increasing Exxon’s debt. Aggressively cutting the dividend would show Wall Street Exxon is serious about investing in the future rather than trying to pacify income investors at any cost. It’s a smart step other major integrated oil giants have already taken towards successfully repositioning in a changing energy environment, rather than holding onto an increasingly costly past. Technically, a higher-low variation of the double bottom pattern is setting up on XOM stock’s monthly price chart. October’s second pivot within the formation is also taking on the shape of a doji decision candle. And it’s happening at the 62% retracement level dating back to the 1987 stock market crash. And along with a bullishly positioned stochastics that looks poised to complete its own higher-low formation, November has my vote for more than just making America great again. On the date of publication, Chris Tyler does not hold, directly or indirectly, positions in any securities mentioned in this article. Chris Tyler is a former floor-based, derivatives market maker on the American and Pacific exchanges. The information offered is based on his professional experience but strictly intended for educational purposes only. Any use of this information is 100%  the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits. More From InvestorPlace Forget The Election… Pick These Stocks for the Win in 2021 Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG America’s #1 Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Revolutionary Tech Behind 5G Rollout Is Being Pioneered By This 1 Company The post Why Investors Should Be Upbeat About Exxon Mobil appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Intel, Gilead, American Express, Wells Fargo - 5 Things You Must Know Friday

    Wall Street's focus remains on the stimulus stalemate in Washington; Intel sinks after a surprise drop in data center sales; Gilead Sciences' remdesivir gets FDA approval as a Covid-19 treatment.

  • SpaceX Could Top Lockheed, Boeing As Most Valuable Aerospace/Defense Firm

    SpaceX's valuation could exceed the market caps of the top aerospace and defense stocks, analysts say, even overtaking Lockheed and Boeing.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise with stimulus hopes, presidential debate in focus

    Stock futures rose Friday to extend the major indices’ gains from a day earlier, as investors continued to eye upbeat commentary from officials around stimulus talks, and considered the final presidential debate.

  • GE's stock surges toward a more-than 4-month high, after report of potential asset sale

    Shares of General Electric Co. charged up 5.2% in afternoon trading Thursday, putting them on track to close at the highest price in more than four months, amid a Bloomberg report that the industrial conglomerate could sell off its majority stake in a steam power business in China. Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that state-owned Wuhan Boiler Group Co. is considering buying GE's 51% stake in Wuhan Boiler Co., in a deal that could value GE's stake at a few hundred million dollars. GE's stock, which is headed for the highest close since June 9, has now soared 23.6% in October, making it the best month-to-date performer among the SPDR Industrial Select Sector ETF's components. Meanwhile, the industrials ETF has gained 4.9% this month and the S&P 500 has tacked on 2.7%.

  • Jim Cramer Says He Was 'Wrong' About Tesla Being A 'Cult Stock'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) received high praise from the CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Thursday in the aftermath of the company reporting third-quarter earnings.What Happened: "They have left the old-school automakers in the dust," Cramer said, analyzing the Q3 results of the Elon Musk-led company.Cramer said he was "wrong" about counting Tesla among his list of cult stocks. "It's not a cult stock, as I once thought," the former hedge fund manager said.Earlier this week, the CNBC host had noted, "I've always said Tesla's a cult stock, even after I joined the cult last year. That shareholder base isn't going anywhere and neither am I."The former hedge fund manager pointed out that only about a year ago people were expressing concerns about Tesla being functionally bankrupt, and now one could argue that the electric vehicle maker has "got the best balance sheet in the industry."Why It Matters: Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $8.77 billion, a year-over-year increase of 39% with earnings per share of 76 cents which beat estimates of 56 cents. The automaker says it is set to deliver 500,000 vehicles in the current fiscal year.Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill has questioned the delivery guidance and called it "highly ambitious." The Palo Alto-based automaker to grow fourth-quarter deliveries by nearly 30% quarter-over-quarter versus a three-year average increase of 13% in the fourth quarter in order to meet the target as per Gill.Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois also called the goal "challenging."Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.75% higher at $425.79 on Thursday and gained 0.16% in the after-hours session.See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Tesla Full Self-Driving Price To Go Up ,000 Starting Monday, Musk Says * Tesla Rolls Out Full Self-Driving Beta Version, With A 'Slow' And 'Cautious' Approach(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    Markets have shown two themes in recent weeks, a combination of uncertainty and an upward trend. Day to day, it’s impossible to predict just what will happen, but the larger scale movement has been upwards. Looking ahead, all we know is that current events will reinforce the uncertainty.Earnings season has started. As the market’s publicly traded companies report their Q3 results, we’ll get a clearer idea as the nature of the economic recovery. Q1 was a disaster, the second quarter was better than expected; while Q3 is also expected to beat the expectations, no one will be surprised if it belly flops. So far, our first hint was the September jobs report, which fell short of the forecast but nevertheless showed some 661,000 new jobs last month.The big wild card, of course, is the national election, now just weeks away. President Trump is fighting for his political life and the Democrat opposition is fighting to regain control of the levers of government. It’s an environment that practically screams for investors to take protective action for their portfolios. And it’s possible; even in an uncertain time, there are dividend stocks that promise reliable returns and risk mitigation. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled two stocks with Strong Buy ratings and high dividend yields. Wall Street’s analyst corps sees them as ripe for investment returns, while the dividend yield of 9% or better promises relief from today’s low-rate regime. Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)Hoegh operates floating gas services, including storage facilities and regasification units that can act as LNG import terminals in the absence of shore-based infrastructure.Late this past summer, Hoegh announced a new CEO, part of a normal transition of leadership in the company. The remarkable aspect was that the transition occurred during the COVID outbreak – and that the company showed positive revenues and earnings during that time, avoiding the heavy losses that have plagued some of its competitors. Hoegh’s EPS has varied quarter to quarter over the past two years, but the Q2 numbers were in-line with the long-term average, and the Q3 outlook, to be reported next month, is in the same range.Steady earnings usually mean a steady dividend, and HMLP delivers. The company has a 6-year history of dividend reliability, and the payment, of 44 cents per common share, has been held stable through 2020. The $1.76 annualized payment gives an impressively high yield of 15.5%. This is more than 7x the average found among S&P listed dividend payers.Liam Burke, of B. Riley FBR, counts himself as a fan. He writes, “Despite near-term decline in global LNG consumption caused by the coronavirus, there is solid underlying demand for LNG, which is estimated to grow by more than 3% to 5% annually until 2030, which sets the stage for consistent demand for high return floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRU) beyond current contract periods. We continue to believe in the long-term strength of the LNG market and HMLP's underlying charters despite the inherent counter-party risks created by a near-term decline in LNG consumption related to COVID-19.”Burke rates HMLP shares a Buy, and his $17 price target indicates confidence in a 45.5% upside potential. (To watch Burke’s track record, click here)Overall, Wall Street has given HMLP 3 Buys and 1 Hold recently, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target is $13.67, suggesting a 19% upside from the current trading level of $11.41. (See HMLP stock analysis on TipRanks)Hess Midstream Operations (HESM)Next up on today’s list of dividend champs is Hess Midstream, a player in the US oil and gas industry. Hess provides infrastructure services for gathering, processing, storing, and transporting both crude oil and natural gas products in the Bakken formation of North Dakota.Production companies have kept the product flowing despite the coronavirus, which is one reason for the low prices in the oil markets – but it has also kept the midstreamers in demand. Hess has benefited from the continuing need for its technical knowledge of pipeline network, and the result has been that, while much of the oil industry had to retrench recently, Hess saw only modest losses in revenues while earnings remained in-line with their 2-year recent history. Second Quarter EPS was 29 cents; that was lower than Q1, but higher than 4Q19.Hess has turned its steady earnings to shareholders’ advantage, with a dividend that has been increased every quarter for the past 2 years. The last payment, sent in August, was 44 cents per common share. This gave a yield of 9.86%, strong by any standard.JPMorgan analyst Tarek Hamid says of Hess, “The unique pricing model underpinning core profitability remains unmatched and further helps to eliminate (to an extent) DAPL uncertainty overhang relative to peers. Longer-term growth prospects could come in the form of asset level acquisitions and potentially a framework tied to Hess’s GOM position, but management has conveyed a conservative approach with respect to corporate M&A… HESM will burn cash this year, though our modeling indicates a flip to FCF generation in FY21 on lower capital intensity and higher y/y profitability.”To this end, JPMorgan rates HESM an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $23 price target. This figure suggests a 40% upside for HESM shares in the months ahead.Overall, this stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is supported by 4 Buys and 1 Hold. Shares are selling for $16.46, and the average price target of $19.75 indicates a 20% upside potential. (See HESM stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Exclusive: Wells Fargo explores sale of asset management business - sources

    The potential deal would illustrate how Scharf is looking at drastic moves, beyond cost cuts, as he seeks to turn Wells Fargo around following a years-old sales practices scandal. Wells Fargo's asset management arm, which managed $578 billion on behalf of customers as of the end of June, could fetch more than $3 billion in a sale, two of the sources said. The San Francisco-based bank has discussed a potential deal with asset management companies and private equity firms, according to the sources, who cautioned that a divestment is not certain and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Hard To Read; Intel Dives On Earnings, But These 3 IPOs Fly

    The stock market rally had an odd Thursday, with several new IPOs soaring as many growth names struggled. Dow Jones component Intel dived late on earnings.

  • Intel Beat Earnings Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Tumbling.

    Intel reported a larger-than-expected profit and even offered above-consensus guidance. It wasn’t enough, and the stock is down about 10%.

  • If you missed out on the early days of Apple and Google, billionaire Paul Tudor Jones has the investment for you

    Furthermore, the Federal Reserve is giving the cryptocurrency a nice tailwind, he said, with unprecedented quantitative easing that’s setting the stage for inflation. Gold (GOLD) , copper (COPPER) and the long end of the yield curve are the more traditional inflation options, but they won’t keep up with bitcoin, according to Jones, who has lofty expectations for returns along the lines of Google (GOOG) and Apple (AAPL) . The stock market was also on the rise, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) , Nasdaq Composite (COMP) and S&P 500 (SPX) all gaining ground.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Is a Vaccine Movie That Investors Have Already Seen

    So many contenders in the novel coronavirus vaccine lineup, so little time. One of the entrants in the densely populated field is Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). Up over 130% year-to-date, SRNE stock reflects investors’ enthusiasm for vaccine plays. Source: Shutterstock Down 60% from its previous high, Sorrento stock also reflects the risks of vaccine investing, pandemic or not. Something else investors should acknowledge is that for the week ending Oct. 15, Sorrento lost 7%. That occurred over a time frame in which a slew of large, well-heeled pharmaceuticals companies reported struggles in their Covid-19 vaccine trials.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips That’s confirmation that vaccine stocks are getting correlated with each other. It’s also a reminder that if companies such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), among others, are encountering difficulties in developing a Covid-19 vaccine, it stands to reason smaller entities like Sorrento can and will find the footing equally difficult. Why Risks Abound with SRNE On the surface, one bit of good news with Sorrento is that it has a pipeline, including cancer and pain management treatments. Those could be potential diversifiers for the company should its coronavirus vaccine efforts not bear fruit. 7 Dividend Stocks To Buy For Big Returns In Your Bank Account However, Sorrento doesn’t have a deep history of clinical success. And speaking of its vaccine plans, it’s got a lot of pots on its stove on the moment. Meaning, as is the case with some other contenders in the Covid-19 vaccine race, Sorrento lacks a singular focus. Sorrento is a much larger company, but between the lack of clinical success and multiple vaccine irons in the fire, there are parallels with a name like iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO), a company with multiple vaccines ideas that have yet to bear fruit. It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison because Sorrento is engaged on three coronavirus-fighting fronts: Testing, therapeutics and vaccines. In a normal operating environment, that would be a plus, but 2020 isn’t normal. Other companies are proving adept at testing, meaning a vaccine is the name of the game. That’s how airlines fly at fuller capacity. It’s how kids go back to school. It’s how Disneyland reopens. On that note, Sorrento faces another iBio-esque problem: It’s running low on time because its vaccine candidate, T-VIVA-19, isn’t in a clinical trial. To be fair, its Abivertinib therapeutic is in Phase 2 trials, but on its current trajectory, T-VIVA-19 could be more than away from regulatory approvals and that’s just not going to cut it. All of this is important because 11 Covid-19 vaccines are in Phase-3 trials while another 15 are at the Phase 2 stage. Translation: Sorrento is pretty far behind the eight ball here. Other Issues Sorrento faces other challenges, including some investors not being keen on the compensation package proposed for CEO Henry Ji. Ji’s pay would be tied to Sorrento’s market capitalization, meaning that if that metric jumps to $5 billion, the CEO would get 25 million shares. Two major shareholders oppose the idea. In theory, tying an executive’s compensation to market value increases aligns his or her interests with those of shareholders. However, there’s a matter of optics at play here. That proposal was revealed in August when SRNE stock had a market capitalization of $4.6 billion. Interesting time to propose the award of 25 million shares to a CEO when the stock needs to gain less than 10% to trigger the prize. As of Oct. 15, Sorrento is a $2.1 billion stock. Perhaps if the market value more than doubles, Ji does deserve a big payday, but it’s going to take a big, positive surprise on the vaccine to make such a move even remotely possible. On the date of publication, Todd Shriber did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Todd Shriber has been an InvestorPlace contributor since 2014. More From InvestorPlace Forget The Election… Pick These Stocks for the Win in 2021 Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG America’s #1 Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Revolutionary Tech Behind 5G Rollout Is Being Pioneered By This 1 Company The post Sorrento Therapeutics Is a Vaccine Movie That Investors Have Already Seen appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Apple could take a big hit from DOJ antitrust fight with Google

    The Justice Department’s lawsuit alleging that Google parent company Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) operates an illegal monopoly has revealed a potential threat to fellow tech giant Apple’s bottom line.

  • 4 EV Stocks You Probably Haven’t Heard of That Should Be on Your Radar

    Brokerage firm Maxim hosted four EV players at a virtual conference that investors probably know very little about.