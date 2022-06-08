U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

Mercer Advisors Acquires Berkson Asset Management, Inc. and Steven M. Berkson, CPA, A Professional Corporation

·4 min read

Expands Mercer Advisors' California Footprint

DENVER, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Berkson Asset Management, Inc., and Steven M. Berkson, CPA, A Professional Corporation (collectively "Berkson"). Berkson is a respected wealth management firm headquartered in Woodland Hills, California and operates a successful tax and accounting firm. The wealth management company serves approximately 100 clients with assets under management (AUM) of approximately $185 million. Berkson was founded in 1995 by Steven Berkson, CPA/PFS, MBT, CFP®. Berkson's entire team will also be joining Mercer Advisors.

(PRNewsfoto/Mercer Global Advisors Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Mercer Global Advisors Inc.)

The financial advisors at Berkson Asset Management create customized financial plans based on client values, needs and aspirations. They strive to tailor a wealth management strategy to meet individual goals that reserves and grows assets over the long term. Their five-step financial planning process to help clients achieve economic freedom begins with an initial interview to explore client values, passions, goals, needs, family situation, and financial status.

Commenting on the transaction, Steven M. Berkson, Founder, ("Steven") stated: "We are a full-service financial firm committed to helping people pursue their financial goals. We offer financial planning and professional investment management services to individuals and business owners. We also prepare over 700 tax returns a year for our clientele. In searching for a new partner to help us grow and add needed scale and leverage, we looked for a partner that shared these values. After talking with David Barton, Vice Chairman and Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Mercer Advisors, we knew we had found the right partner who shared a high commitment to the highest quality client care and put clients' interests first. Mercer Advisors was definitely the best fit for us, and the fact we could offload onerous back-office services and add new services like in-house estate planning, and corporate trustee was a huge plus. We could not be more excited."

David Barton who led this transaction on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "We were impressed with Steven and his team and saw an ideal fit with both our firms leading with financial planning and providing tax-optimized planning through our respective in-house tax departments. This is a perfect partnership and together we look forward to a bright future together."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "Steven and his team have built a great business, a formidable team and they are a highly respected group of wealth management professionals that share our commitment to integrating financial planning with tax planning and preparation. We are thrilled to be opening a new location in Woodland Hills, California and look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $38 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 670 employees, and operates nationally through 60+ offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of March 31, 2022. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc. Corporate trustee services are offered through National Advisors Trust Company, Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Contact: Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC
914-834-4334

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercer-advisors-acquires-berkson-asset-management-inc-and-steven-m-berkson-cpa-a-professional-corporation-301563836.html

SOURCE Mercer Global Advisors Inc.

