Mercer Advisors Acquires Miller Advisors, Inc.

·4 min read

Acquisition of Miller Advisors, Inc. Increases Mercer Advisors' Pacific Northwest Presence

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Miller Advisors, Inc., ("Miller"), a respected wealth management firm located in Kirkland, Washington. Miller serves approximately 200 clients with assets under management ("AUM") of approximately $240 million. Miller was founded by Kathleen Miller, CFP®, CDFA™ joined by her daughter Nicole Miller, CFP®, CDFA, offering comprehensive wealth management services to its high-net-worth individuals, families, and their businesses, as well as planning for divorcing couples. The entire Miller team will also be joining Mercer Advisors.

(PRNewsfoto/Mercer Global Advisors Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Mercer Global Advisors Inc.)

Kathleen Miller ("Kathleen"), CFP®, CDFA™, President and CEO, states: "I founded Miller Advisors to help empower people to take charge of their financial lives. I enjoy working with clients, one-to-one, to identify objectives, manage and preserve wealth, and transfer it to the next generation based on their family values." Kathleen has been an industry leader supporting women's initiatives and a pioneer in the divorce planning area, including a published author with the book, "Fair Share Divorce for Women." Nicole Miller, CFP®, CDFA™, Managing Partner and co-owner, brings the perspective of the next generation to the financial planning process. Her expertise lies in utilizing multi-generational strategies when working with clients and their families. In addition to her advisory work, she manages the day-to-day operations of the business.

Commenting on the transaction, Founder Kathleen Miller stated: "Our clients are at the foundation of what we do and who we are as a firm. Finding a partner with a similar mission of putting clients first and offering lifecycle planning using financial planning principles was essential to us. Nicole Miller, Managing Partner, added: In our conversations with Dave Barton and the Mercer team, we came to realize the synergies across our firms. With this partnership, we have the opportunity to collaborate with a network of advisors around the country while maintaining our personalized approach with our clients." David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led this transaction on behalf of Mercer Advisors added, "Kathleen and Nicole have built a successful business and were looking for support in their succession plan as well as providing career development opportunities for their team. We (Mercer) were looking at their expansive expertise in divorce consulting and women's advocacy, something we strongly support. Our firms are both compatible and complementary, a true win-win."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors said, "Kathleen and Nicole have assembled a strong team and are highly respected. Their involvement and contributions to their community and local philanthropic organizations demonstrates their strong character. This is the ninth women-led firm we have partnered with and they represent the type of talent we seek to add to our team. We are excited to partner with the Miller team and look forward to serving their clients with expanded wealth management services for years to come."

About Mercer Advisors
Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $32 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 560 employees, and operates nationally through 55+ offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of August 31, 2021. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. The CDFA® mark is the property of The American College, which reserve sole rights to its use, and is used by permission.

Contact: Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC
914-834-4334

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercer-advisors-acquires-miller-advisors-inc-301385604.html

SOURCE Mercer Global Advisors Inc.

