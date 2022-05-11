Mercer International Inc. to Attend Upcoming Barclays Leveraged Finance Conference

Mercer International Inc.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that David K. Ure, Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary, will be attending the following upcoming conference:



Barclays Leveraged Finance Conference

Omni Barton Creek

8212 Barton Creek Drive, Austin, TX 78735

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

A copy of the presentation will be posted in the “Investors - News Releases & Presentations” section on the Company’s web site ( https://mercerint.com/investors/news-releases-presentations/ ) on the morning of the event.

