U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,932.69
    -177.72 (-4.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,104.97
    -1,276.37 (-3.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,633.57
    -632.84 (-5.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.57
    -74.51 (-3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    -0.14 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.20
    -28.40 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.30
    -0.56 (-2.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0153 (-1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1494
    -0.0188 (-1.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5650
    +1.7650 (+1.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,224.34
    -2,099.53 (-9.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.79
    -37.91 (-7.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming TD Securities Paper and Forest Products Conference

Mercer International Inc.
Mercer International Inc.
Mercer International Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that David K. Ure, Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:

TD Securities Paper and Forest Products Conference, Toronto
September 28, 2022
Presentation at 9:30 AM EDT

A copy of the presentation will be posted in the “Investors - News Releases & Presentations” section on the Company’s web site (https://mercerint.com/investors/news-releases-presentations/) on the morning of the event.

A webcast of the audio-only replay will be available after the live session at https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/tds/paperforest2022/0U22x2.cfm.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products manufacturing company with operations in Germany, the USA, and Canada with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.3 million tonnes of pulp and 550 million board feet of lumber, and 140 thousand cubic meters of CLT. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at https://mercerint.com/.

The preceding includes forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "are optimistic that", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward‐looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

CONTACT: FOR: Mercer International Inc. APPROVED BY: Juan Carlos Bueno President & CEO 604-684-1099 David K. Ure, CPA, CGA Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary 604-684-1099


