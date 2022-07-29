U.S. markets closed

Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming Jefferies 2022 Industrials Conference

Mercer International Inc.
·1 min read
NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that Juan Carlos Bueno, President and CEO, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:

Jefferies 2022 Industrials Conference
August 9 & 10, 2022
Presentation at 8:00 AM EDT, Wednesday, August 10

A copy of the presentation will be posted in the “Investors - News Releases & Presentations” section on the Company’s web site (https://mercerint.com/investors/news-releases-presentations/) on the morning of the event.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products manufacturing company with operations in Germany, the USA, and Canada with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.3 million tonnes of pulp and 550 million board feet of lumber, and 140 thousand cubic meters of CLT. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at https://mercerint.com/.

The preceding includes forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "are optimistic that", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward‐looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

CONTACT: FOR: Mercer International Inc. APPROVED BY: Juan Carlos Bueno President & CEO 604-684-1099 David K. Ure, CPA, CGA Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary 604-684-1099


