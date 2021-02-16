U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,932.59
    -2.24 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,522.75
    +64.35 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,047.50
    -47.97 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.89
    -16.47 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.09
    +0.62 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.60
    -29.60 (-1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    27.32
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2109
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    +0.0990 (+8.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3904
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.9900
    +0.6590 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,603.20
    +63.23 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.03
    -19.90 (-1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,748.86
    -7.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,467.75
    +383.55 (+1.27%)
     

Mercer International Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.065

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mercer International Inc.
·21 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Selected Highlights

  • Record quarterly and annual wood products segment results

  • Fourth quarter Operating EBITDA* of $49.5 million and net loss of $13.0 million

  • 2020 annual Operating EBITDA of $192.7 million and net loss of $17.2 million ($0.26 per diluted share)

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported fourth quarter 2020 Operating EBITDA increased to $49.5 million from negative $34.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $45.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, net loss was $13.0 million (or $0.20 per share) compared to a net loss of $72.7 million (or $1.11 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2019 and net income of $7.5 million (or $0.11 per share) in the third quarter of 2020.

In 2020, Operating EBITDA decreased by 8% to $192.7 million from $210.4 million in 2019 and the net loss was $17.2 million (or $0.26 per share) compared to $9.6 million (or $0.15 per share) in 2019.

Mr. David Gandossi, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: “All of our mills ran well in the fourth quarter. Our Rosenthal and Peace River mills successfully and safely completed a total of 16 days of annual maintenance downtime. Our recent capital investment in our Friesau sawmill continues to pay dividends in the form of record quarterly operating income of $12.9 million in the fourth quarter.

Our fourth quarter results are highlighted by improved pulp pricing and moderately lower fiber costs, as well as steady production. Fourth quarter average European NBSK list prices were up $40 per ADMT, and average net prices in China were up $65 per ADMT compared to the third quarter. Pulp market fundamentals continued to improve in the fourth quarter allowing us to achieve record sales volumes.

____________________
*Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA.

Our wood products segment had record operating results this quarter and benefited from strong demand and robust pricing in the U.S. market. In the current quarter approximately 56% of lumber revenues and 37% of our lumber sales volumes were to the U.S. which was our single largest market.

In the first quarter of 2021, our pulp mills have 20 days of planned annual maintenance downtime (approximately 27,600 ADMTs).

In January 2021, we issued $875 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2029 to refinance and repay all $250 million of our 6.5% senior notes due 2024 and all $550 million of our 7.375% senior notes due 2025. This transaction reduces our cost of capital and extends the maturity of our senior note debt to 2026 at the earliest. After giving effect to the transaction, going forward it will reduce our annual interest expense by approximately $12 million.

While I am pleased that COVID-19 vaccines are beginning to be administered globally, it will be some time before the pandemic is behind us. In late 2020, there was a second wave in reported infections in Europe, the United States and Canada, as well as the emergence of new variants of the virus. As such, we remain committed to maintaining measures and procedures to operate our business safely and efficiently and protect our people.

Looking ahead to 2021, we are encouraged by the improving fundamentals in pulp demand and markets and continued price increases implemented in 2021 to date. Along with continuing strong lumber markets and our ample liquidity position, we are positioned well to execute our strategic plan in 2021.”

Consolidated Financial Results

Q4

Q3

Q4

YTD

YTD

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Revenues

$

398,195

$

333,151

$

331,172

$

1,423,140

$

1,624,411

Operating income (loss)

$

15,616

$

13,736

$

(66,106

)

$

63,729

$

84,003

Operating EBITDA

$

49,506

$

45,620

$

(34,159

)

$

192,650

$

210,397

Net income (loss)

$

(12,977

)

$

7,545

$

(72,721

)

$

(17,235

)

$

(9,639

)

Net income (loss) per common share

Basic and diluted

$

(0.20

)

$

0.11

$

(1.11

)

$

(0.26

)

$

(0.15

)

Consolidated – Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased by approximately 20% to $398.2 million from $331.2 million in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher pulp and energy sales volumes and higher lumber sales realizations.

Costs and expenses in the current quarter decreased by approximately 4% to $382.6 million from $397.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower annual maintenance costs and per unit fiber costs partially offset by higher pulp sales volumes and the negative impact of a weaker dollar on our euro and Canadian dollar denominated costs and expenses. The fourth quarter of 2019 included the reversal of $13.7 million in accrued wastewater fees as a result of completing certain approved capital projects.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Operating EBITDA increased to $49.5 million from negative $34.2 million in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower annual maintenance costs, lower per unit fiber costs, higher pulp and energy sales volumes and higher lumber sales realizations.

Segment Results

Pulp: Record quarterly pulp sales volumes and lower annual maintenance and fiber costs

Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

(in thousands)

Pulp revenues

$

321,379

$

275,517

Energy and chemical revenues

$

22,698

$

15,273

Operating income (loss)

$

4,650

$

(66,574

)

Pulp segment operating income increased to $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to an operating loss of $66.6 million in the same quarter of 2019 due to lower annual maintenance and per unit fiber costs and higher pulp and energy sales volumes.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, our pulp sales realizations were flat at $588 per ADMT from $581 per ADMT in the same quarter of the prior year. NBSK sales volumes increased by approximately 13% to a record 469,544 ADMTs in the current quarter from 416,569 ADMTs in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower annual maintenance downtime. In the current quarter of 2020, our pulp mills had 16 days of annual maintenance downtime (approximately 21,500 ADMTs). In the comparative quarter of 2019, our pulp mills had 54 days of annual maintenance downtime (approximately 86,500 ADMTs). We estimate that such downtime in the fourth quarter of 2020 adversely impacted our operating income by approximately $14.7 million, comprised of approximately $9.4 million in direct out-of-pocket expenses and the balance in reduced production. Many of our competitors that report their results using International Financial Reporting Standards capitalize their direct costs of maintenance downtime.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, per unit fiber costs decreased by approximately 19% from the same quarter of 2019 due to lower per unit fiber costs for all of our mills. In Germany, per unit fiber costs benefited from the continuing availability of beetle damaged wood. In Canada, per unit fiber costs declined due to increased sawmill activity but remained at historically high levels due to strong demand in the mills’ fiber procurement areas.

Wood Products: Record operating income driven by strong demand

Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

(in thousands)

Lumber revenues

$

48,560

$

35,071

Energy revenues

$

3,133

$

2,646

Wood residual revenues

$

1,398

$

1,871

Operating income

$

12,859

$

5,274

In the fourth quarter of 2020, our wood products segment had record operating income of $12.9 million compared to $5.3 million in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher realized sales prices.

Average lumber sales realizations increased by approximately 35% to $467 per Mfbm in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to approximately $347 per Mfbm in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher pricing in the U.S. market. U.S. lumber pricing increased due to strong demand in the fourth quarter of 2020 from the U.S. housing and renovation markets. European lumber pricing modestly increased in the quarter due to steady demand with limited supply.

Per unit fiber costs decreased by approximately 5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from the same quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of the continuing availability of beetle damaged wood.

Consolidated – Year Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2019
Total revenues in 2020 decreased by approximately 12% to $1,423.1 million from $1,624.4 million in 2019 primarily due to lower pulp sales realizations and pulp sales volumes partially offset by higher lumber sales realizations and lumber sales volumes.

Costs and expenses in 2020 decreased by approximately 12% to $1,359.4 million from $1,540.4 million in 2019 primarily due to lower per unit fiber costs, maintenance costs and pulp sales volumes. 2019 costs and expenses included a reversal of $20.9 million in accrued wastewater fees at our German pulp mills.

In 2020, we had $5.9 million of other income primarily due to a $17.5 million gain on the sale of investments partially offset by a $13.8 million foreign exchange loss primarily on the translation of dollar denominated cash held at our mills as the dollar weakened at the end of 2020. In 2019, we had $6.1 million of other income primarily due to interest earned on cash.

In 2020, Operating EBITDA decreased by approximately 8% to $192.7 million from $210.4 million in 2019 as lower pulp sales realizations were only partially offset by lower per unit fiber costs, lower maintenance costs and higher lumber sales realizations.

Segment Results

Pulp

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

(in thousands)

Pulp revenues

$

1,130,302

$

1,370,742

Energy and chemical revenues

$

90,342

$

86,381

Depreciation and amortization

$

115,945

$

117,108

Operating income

$

37,952

$

90,583

Wood Products

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

(in thousands)

Lumber revenues

$

180,769

$

142,243

Energy revenues

$

10,619

$

9,721

Wood residual revenues

$

6,261

$

7,973

Depreciation and amortization

$

12,212

$

7,966

Operating income

$

34,704

$

7,349

Liquidity

The following table is a summary of selected financial information as of the dates indicated:

December 31,

2020

2019

(in thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents

$

361,098

$

351,085

Working capital

$

663,056

$

588,385

Total assets

$

2,129,126

$

2,065,720

Long-term liabilities

$

1,316,303

$

1,259,005

Total shareholders' equity

$

601,027

$

550,403

As of December 31, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $361.1 million, approximately $266.8 million available under our revolving credit facilities, providing aggregate liquidity of about $627.9 million.

Current Market Environment
In January 2021, published NBSK list prices increased $50 per ADMT in Europe, and $30 per ADMT in North America and net prices increased $100 per ADMT in China. Although there is continued economic uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, based on the recent NBSK price increases and an improving supply demand balance, we are currently expecting stable pulp demand and modestly improving prices during the course of 2021.

In our lumber segment, going into 2021 we currently expect continued strong lumber demand and prices in the U.S. market along with modestly improving sales realizations in the European market.

Quarterly Dividend
A quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid on April 7, 2021 to all shareholders of record on March 31, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval and may be adjusted as business and industry conditions warrant.

Earnings Release Call
In conjunction with this release, Mercer International Inc. will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. Management will host the call, which is scheduled for February 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM (Eastern Standard Time). Listeners can access the conference call live and archived for 30 days over the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4hyqmsx9 or through a link on the company's home page at https://www.mercerint.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes of pulp and 550 million board feet of lumber. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at https://www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

APPROVED BY:

Jimmy S.H. Lee
Executive Chairman
(604) 684-1099

David M. Gandossi, FCPA, FCA
Chief Executive Officer
(604) 684-1099

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-


Summary Financial Highlights

Q4

Q3

Q4

YTD

YTD

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Pulp segment revenues

$

344,077

$

274,916

$

290,790

$

1,220,644

$

1,457,123

Wood products segment revenues

53,091

57,053

39,588

197,649

159,937

Corporate and other revenues

1,027

1,182

794

4,847

7,351

Total revenues

$

398,195

$

333,151

$

331,172

$

1,423,140

$

1,624,411

Pulp segment operating income (loss)

$

4,650

$

3,753

$

(66,574

)

$

37,952

$

90,583

Wood products segment operating income

12,859

11,963

5,274

34,704

7,349

Corporate and other operating loss

(1,893

)

(1,980

)

(4,806

)

(8,927

)

(13,929

)

Total operating income (loss)

$

15,616

$

13,736

$

(66,106

)

$

63,729

$

84,003

Pulp segment depreciation and amortization

$

30,104

$

28,251

$

29,492

$

115,945

$

117,108

Wood products segment depreciation and amortization

3,585

3,446

2,029

12,212

7,966

Corporate and other depreciation and amortization

201

187

426

764

1,320

Total depreciation and amortization

$

33,890

$

31,884

$

31,947

$

128,921

$

126,394

Operating EBITDA

$

49,506

$

45,620

$

(34,159

)

$

192,650

$

210,397

Income tax recovery (provision)

$

(1,645

)

$

1,775

$

15,875

$

(6,096

)

$

(19,226

)

Net income (loss)

$

(12,977

)

$

7,545

$

(72,721

)

$

(17,235

)

$

(9,639

)

Net income (loss) per common share

Basic and diluted

$

(0.20

)

$

0.11

$

(1.11

)

$

(0.26

)

$

(0.15

)

Common shares outstanding at period end

65,868

65,868

65,629

65,868

65,629



Summary Operating Highlights

Q4

Q3

Q4

YTD

YTD

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Pulp Segment

Pulp production ('000 ADMTs)

NBSK

436.9

400.2

381.3

1,716.1

1,736.4

NBHK

87.4

79.8

60.9

335.0

304.2

Annual maintenance downtime ('000 ADMTs)

21.5

15.0

86.5

50.1

108.1

Annual maintenance downtime (days)

16

10

54

43

82

Pulp sales ('000 ADMTs)

NBSK

469.5

369.9

416.6

1,700.4

1,773.2

NBHK

93.6

100.1

65.3

329.0

325.7

Average NBSK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1)

Europe

880

840

822

851

946

China

637

572

563

588

612

North America

1,138

1,133

1,115

1,139

1,239

Average NBHK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1)

China

480

443

455

462

558

North America

868

868

893

881

1,036

Average pulp sales realizations ($/ADMT)(2)

NBSK

588

562

581

572

663

NBHK

454

424

476

452

567

Energy production ('000 MWh)(3)

568.1

529.2

432.9

2,238.6

2,141.2

Energy sales ('000 MWh)(3)

225.3

215.5

154.5

894.5

822.8

Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)(3)

96

96

88

93

91

Wood Products Segment

Lumber production (MMfbm)

111.4

96.8

106.7

438.0

414.7

Lumber sales (MMfbm)

104.0

118.5

101.1

449.2

408.8

Average lumber sales realizations ($/Mfbm)

467

453

347

402

348

Energy production and sales ('000 MWh)

25.7

17.8

23.1

89.0

83.5

Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)

122

125

114

119

116

Average Spot Currency Exchange Rates

$ / €(4)

1.1925

1.1698

1.1075

1.1410

1.1194

$ / C$(4)

0.7675

0.7508

0.7578

0.7457

0.7537

______________

(1) Source: RISI pricing report. Europe and North America are list prices. China are net prices which include discounts, allowances and rebates. Effective January 2020, the RISI pricing report does not provide list prices for China.
(2) Sales realizations after customer discounts, rebates and other selling concessions. Incorporates the effect of pulp price variations occurring between the order and shipment dates.
(3) Does not include our 50% joint venture interest in the Cariboo mill, which is accounted for using the equity method.
(4) Average Federal Reserve Bank of New York Noon Buying Rates over the reporting period.


MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

For the Year Ended
December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues

$

398,195

$

331,172

$

1,423,140

$

1,624,411

Costs and expenses

Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization

331,173

346,020

1,163,727

1,340,380

Cost of sales depreciation and amortization

33,865

31,693

128,817

125,801

Selling, general and administrative expenses

17,541

19,565

66,867

74,227

Operating income (loss)

15,616

(66,106

)

63,729

84,003

Other income (expenses)

Interest expense

(20,690

)

(20,647

)

(80,746

)

(75,750

)

Loss on settlement of debt

(4,750

)

(4,750

)

Other income (expenses)

(6,258

)

2,907

5,878

6,084

Total other expenses, net

(26,948

)

(22,490

)

(74,868

)

(74,416

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(11,332

)

(88,596

)

(11,139

)

9,587

Income tax recovery (provision)

(1,645

)

15,875

(6,096

)

(19,226

)

Net loss

$

(12,977

)

$

(72,721

)

$

(17,235

)

$

(9,639

)

Net loss per common share

Basic and diluted

$

(0.20

)

$

(1.11

)

$

(0.26

)

$

(0.15

)

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.0650

$

0.1375

$

0.3325

$

0.5375



MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31,

2020

2019

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

361,098

$

351,085

Accounts receivable, net

227,055

208,740

Inventories

271,696

272,599

Prepaid expenses and other

15,003

12,273

Total current assets

874,852

844,697

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,109,740

1,074,242

Investment in joint ventures

46,429

53,122

Amortizable intangible assets, net

51,571

53,371

Operating lease right-of-use assets

13,251

13,004

Other long-term assets

31,928

26,038

Deferred income tax

1,355

1,246

Total assets

$

2,129,126

$

2,065,720

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and other

$

210,994

$

255,544

Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations

802

768

Total current liabilities

211,796

256,312

Debt

1,145,294

1,087,932

Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations

31,810

25,489

Finance lease liabilities

41,329

31,103

Operating lease liabilities

9,933

10,520

Other long-term liabilities

10,909

14,114

Deferred income tax

77,028

89,847

Total liabilities

1,528,099

1,515,317

Shareholders’ equity

Common shares $1 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 65,868,000 issued and outstanding (2019 – 65,629,000)

65,800

65,598

Additional paid-in capital

345,696

344,994

Retained earnings

217,106

256,371

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(27,575

)

(116,560

)

Total shareholders’ equity

601,027

550,403

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

2,129,126

$

2,065,720



MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

For the Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2018

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

Net income (loss)

$

(17,235

)

$

(9,639

)

$

128,589

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities

Depreciation and amortization

128,921

126,394

96,729

Deferred income tax provision (recovery)

(15,249

)

(7,873

)

16,596

Inventory impairment

25,998

9,200

Loss on settlement of debt

4,750

21,515

Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan expense

3,053

3,449

1,868

Stock compensation expense

928

3,036

3,940

Gain on sale of investments

(17,540

)

Foreign exchange transaction losses

13,272

7,116

746

Other

543

5,834

2,419

Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan contributions

(4,164

)

(4,467

)

(1,133

)

Changes in working capital

Accounts receivable

(6,269

)

41,369

(10,370

)

Inventories

(11,430

)

24,683

(58,082

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(53,744

)

45,256

37,959

Other

(5,519

)

(4,825

)

(4,108

)

Net cash from (used in) operating activities

41,565

244,283

236,668

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(78,518

)

(132,034

)

(87,012

)

Purchase of amortizable intangible assets

(647

)

(623

)

(600

)

Acquisitions

(6,380

)

(380,312

)

Purchase of investments

(9,370

)

Proceeds from sale of investments

26,910

Other

1,798

(321

)

445

Net cash from (used in) investing activities

(59,827

)

(139,358

)

(467,479

)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

Redemption of senior notes

(103,875

)

(317,439

)

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes

205,500

350,000

Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving credit facilities, net

52,651

(58,404

)

36,560

Dividend payments

(21,892

)

(35,279

)

(40,724

)

Repurchase of common shares

(162

)

(754

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(4,213

)

(10,074

)

Proceeds from government grants

362

6,467

Other

(4,642

)

(3,344

)

(3,462

)

Net cash from (used in) financing activities

26,317

6,098

14,861

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,958

(429

)

(4,297

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

10,013

110,594

(220,247

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

351,085

240,491

460,738

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

361,098

$

351,085

$

240,491


MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
COMPUTATION OF OPERATING EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

Operating EBITDA is defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges. Management uses Operating EBITDA as a benchmark measurement of its own operating results, and as a benchmark relative to its competitors. Management considers it to be a meaningful supplement to operating income (loss) as a performance measure primarily because depreciation expense and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges are not an actual cash cost, and depreciation expense varies widely from company to company in a manner that management considers largely independent of the underlying cost efficiency of our operating facilities. In addition, we believe Operating EBITDA is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance.

Operating EBITDA does not reflect the impact of a number of items that affect our net income (loss), including financing costs and the effect of derivative instruments. Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or operating income (loss) as a measure of performance, nor as an alternative to net cash from (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The following tables set forth the net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA:

Q4

Q3

Q4

YTD

YTD

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income (loss)

$

(12,977

)

$

7,545

$

(72,721

)

$

(17,235

)

$

(9,639

)

Income tax provision (recovery)

1,645

(1,775

)

(15,875

)

6,096

19,226

Interest expense

20,690

19,864

20,647

80,746

75,750

Loss on settlement of debt

4,750

4,750

Other (income) expenses

6,258

(11,898

)

(2,907

)

(5,878

)

(6,084

)

Operating income (loss)

15,616

13,736

(66,106

)

63,729

84,003

Add: Depreciation and amortization

33,890

31,884

31,947

128,921

126,394

Operating EBITDA

$

49,506

$

45,620

$

(34,159

)

$

192,650

$

210,397


Latest Stories

  • Warren Buffett reveals new stakes in Verizon, Chevron

    The latest stock picks for the Oracle of Omaha are out.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Telecom, Drugmaker Stocks; Apple Stake Cut

    Warren Buffett took a huge stake in Verizon stock while dumping JPMorgan stock entirely, according to a regulatory filing from Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Bitcoin Is Going to Crash. The Big Question Is When

    The blowout rally in Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) continues. As I write this, the best-known and most-valuable cryptocurrency trades above $47,000, down modestly from an all-time high set on Thursday morning. Source: Shutterstock Bitcoin now has roughly tripled since November, and rallied more than 50% this year. And the optimism makes some sense. Notably, corporations are increasingly comfortable with adopting Bitcoin. BTC saw a big catalyst this week when Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) said it would buy $1.5 billion of the crypto. The electric vehicle giant follows earlier adopters like MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and payment companies Square (NYSE:SQ) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The run over the last four months continues what has been an incredible rally. Bitcoin only launched in 2009. It cleared $1 (yes, one dollar) for the first time almost exactly a decade ago. Give or take, BTC has appreciated 4,700,000% in ten years. There have been few assets in the history of mankind to show that kind of appreciation. Simply put, Bitcoin has created millionaires. But the rally hasn’t been without volatility. In fact, volatility and crashes both have been a key part of the Bitcoin experience. Many of those crashes started in environments similar to this one: when all seemed well, and further upside appeared almost guaranteed. That history suggests another reversal is almost certain to occur. That doesn’t mean investors need to rush to sell their BTC immediately, but at the least they should be on their guard. The History of Bitcoin Crashes For skeptics (and I remain one of them), early 2021 looks an awful lot like late 2017. 9 Meme Stocks That Social Media Won't Shut Up About At that time, Bitcoin similarly was soaring. Bitcoin cleared $1,000 on New Year’s Day 2017. By December, it was over $18,000. $20,000 and beyond seemed guaranteed. Cryptos of all kinds were rallying. Initial coin offerings were all the rage. But as good as 2017 was, 2018 was nearly as bad. In U.S. dollars, Bitcoin had been halved by February. By the end of 2018, it was back below $4,000. As an article at the time noted, the 2018 decline was not the first huge drawdown the cryptocurrency had seen. Not even close. In 2012, BTC dropped 49% twice, with one of the declines a three-day, 57% punishment. Another three-day period the following year saw an incredible 83% plunge. On Nov. 19, 2013, BTC lost half its value. Later that month, it began a stretch of over a year in which it went from $1,163 to just $152.40. Even in 2017, a banner year, Bitcoin fell 30% or more five different times. And then there was the roughly 80% plunge that began toward the end of that year. Admittedly, of late the volatility has eased somewhat relative to early trading. Wider adoption and a larger investor base should continue that moderation going forward. Still, we’ve seen this before. Bitcoin can move north in a hurry, but it also can move, and has moved, south at roughly the same pace. Three Catalysts And there are a pair of catalysts that could trigger another decline in 2021. The first is simply the parabolic gains not just in BTC, but across asset classes. We’ve seen a number of stocks go crazy. That doesn’t just include miners like Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA). It even goes beyond the so-called “Reddit stocks” like GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). Commodities have taken off. Even in cryptos, DogeCoin, which started as a joke, now has a market capitalization of $9 billion. There are going to be crashes elsewhere, whether in cryptos, stocks, or commodities. And those crashes may well read across to Bitcoin. Surely there is cross-ownership between Bitcoin and other ‘hot’ assets. Those owners that see losses elsewhere are likely to de-risk by converting BTC to USD. There’s also the regulatory environment. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly and publicly raised concerns about cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin. Certainly, Yellen can’t ban BTC trading and send its value to zero. But she can impact potentially bullish catalysts, like the long-awaited launch of an exchange-traded fund (which would need to be approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission). Finally, there’s the possibility that Bitcoin itself simply has run too far. It stands to reason that at least some of the incremental buyers since December are not diehard crypto adherents, who believe Bitcoin can disintermediate large financial institutions. They’re just joining in the fun. In modern trader parlance, there may be some “weak hands” that have jumped on board. They’re not necessarily the type to ride out volatility longer-term. The Case for Staying It bears repeating: these risks don’t mean an investor needs to rush to cash in their Bitcoin. In fact, for a couple of reasons, an investor can believe that both a) Bitcoin will crash again and b) Bitcoin still is worth owning right now. First, the crash may still be a long ways off — and more upside may follow. An analyst could have correctly predicted in early 2017 that BTC was going to crash within a year. A trader who listened to that advice still would have missed out on gains of at least 200%-plus. This rally doesn’t have to end immediately. Second, there’s a case that trying to time the crash (assuming it arrives) is a fool’s errand. Timing the stock market is a notoriously impossible strategy. Bitcoin’s history suggests it isn’t any different. Long-term bulls on Bitcoin (or any other cryptocurrency) can reasonably argue that immense volatility simply is a fact of life, at least for now. But if the long-term bull case plays out, the ability to ride out that immense volatility will pay off, even if there’s some short-term pain along the way. Neither is an unreasonable argument. But crypto holders need to at least understand that we’ve been here before. Short-term bursts of optimism like we’re seeing now almost always are followed by a reversal. I don’t believe this time will be any different, though it remains to be seen how steep that reversal is, and from what point it begins. On the date of publication, Vince Martin did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post Bitcoin Is Going to Crash. The Big Question Is When appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • CCIV stock soars 30% on report it's nearing deal with Lucid Motors

    Electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors may be nearing a Michael Klein-run SPAC agreement to take the California based company public, according to Reuters. The potential development sent shares of blank-check company Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) up more than 30% on Tuesday afternoon. Shares were halted for volatility following the news.

  • QuantumScape Reports Deep Loss In First Report Since Going Public

    QuantumScape reported quarterly results for the first time since its trading debut, after BorgWarner announced it will buy EV battery maker Akasol.

  • Court throws Biden’s green agenda on to horns of a dilemma

    US president Joe Biden has been handed a poison chalice. Barely a month into the job, he has to decide between saving a Georgia battery factory that promises to provide 2,600 jobs and clean power for 330,000 cars a year, or defending a foreign company to protect the principle that intellectual property rights are inviolable. It banned SKI from importing components to make EV batteries in the US using the contested technology for the next decade.

  • Joe Biden just gave homeowners an even longer break from mortgage payments

    As part of COVID-19 relief, you can now keep your home loan on pause for up to 18 months.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    A number of factors are coming together in the market picture, and indicate a possible change in conditions in the mid-term. These include increases in commodity prices, specifically, oil prices, which have rallied recently. In addition, the January jobs numbers, released earlier this month, were disappointing at best – and grim, at worst. They, do, however, increase the chance that President Biden and the Democratic Congress will push a large-scale COVID relief package through to fruition. These factors are likely to pull in varying directions. The rise in oil prices suggests an upcoming squeeze in supply, while the possibility of further stimulus cash bodes well for fans of market liquidity. These developments, however, point toward a possible price reflationary climate. Against this backdrop, some investors are looking for ways to rebuild and defend their portfolios. And that will bring us to dividends. By providing a steady income stream, no matter what the market conditions, a reliable dividend stock provides a pad for your investment portfolio when the share stop appreciating. And so, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database and pulled the details on two stocks with high yields – at least 7%. Even better, these stocks are seen as Strong Buys by Wall Street’s analysts. Let’s find out why. Williams Companies (WMB) The first stock we'll look at is Williams Companies, a natural gas processing firm based in Oklahoma. Williams controls pipelines for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil gathering, in a network stretching from the Pacific Northwest, through the Rockies to the Gulf Coast, and across the South to the Mid-Atlantic. Williams’ core business is the processing and transport of natural gas, with crude oil and energy generation as secondary operations. The company’s footprint is huge – it handles almost one-third of all natural gas use in the US, both residential and commercial. Williams will report its 4Q20 results late this month – but a look at the Q3 results is informative. The company reported $1.93 billion at the top line, down 3.5% year-over-year but up 8.4% quarter-over-quarter, and the highest quarterly revenue so far released for 2020. Net earnings came in at 25 cents per share, flat from Q2 but up 38% year-over-year. The report was widely held as meeting or exceeding expectations, and the stock gained 7% in the two weeks after it was released. In a move that may indicate a solid Q4 earnings on the way, the company declared its next dividend, to be paid out on March 29. The 41-cent per common share payment is up 2.5% from the previous quarter, and annualizes to $1.64. At that rate, the dividend yields 7.1%. Williams has a 4-year history of dividend growth and maintenance, and typically raises the payment in the first quarter of the year. Covering the stock for RBC, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz wrote: “We believe Williams can hit the low-end of its 2020 EBITDA guidance. While we expect near-term growth in the NE to moderate, we think WMB should benefit from less than previously expected associated gas from the Permian. Given our long-term view, we estimate Williams can remain comfortably within investment grade credit metrics through our forecast period and keep the dividend intact.” To this end, Schultz rates WMB an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $26 price target suggests an upside of 13% in the next 12 months. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) With 8 recent reviews on record, including 7 Buys and just 1 Hold, WMB has earned its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. While the stock has gained in recent months, reaching $23, the average price target of $25.71 implies it still has room for ~12% growth this year. (See WMB stock analysis on TipRanks) AGNC Investment (AGNC) Next up is AGNC Investment, a real estate investment trust. It’s no surprise to find a REIT as a dividend champ – these companies are required by tax codes to return a high percentage of profits directly to shareholders, and frequently use dividends as the vehicle for compliance. AGNC, based in Maryland, focuses on MBSs (mortgage-backed securities) with backing and guarantees from the US government. These securities make up some two-thirds of the company’s total portfolio, or $65.1 billion out of the $97.9 billion total. AGNC’s most recent quarterly returns, for 4Q20, showed $459 million in net revenue, and a net income per share of $1.37. While down yoy, the EPS was the strongest recorded for 2020. For the full year, AGNC reported $1.68 billion in total revenues, and $1.56 per share paid out in dividends. The current dividend, 12 cents per common share paid out monthly, will annualize to $1.44; the difference from last year’s higher annualization rate is due to a dividend cut implemented in April in response to the coronavirus crisis. At the current rate, the dividend gives investors a robust yield of 8.8%, and is easily affordable for the company given current income. Among AGNC's bulls is Maxim analyst Michael Diana who wrote: “AGNC has retained a competitive yield on book value relative to other mortgage REITs (mREITS), even as it has out-earned its dividend and repurchased shares. While turmoil in the mortgage markets at the end of March resulted in losses and lower book values for all mortgage REITs, AGNC was able to meet all of its margin calls and, importantly, take relatively fewer realized losses and therefore retain more earnings power post-turmoil.” Based on all of the above, Diana rates AGNC a Buy, along with an $18 price target. This figure implies a ~10% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Diana’s track record, click here) Wall Street is on the same page. Over the last couple of months, AGNC has received 7 Buys and a single Hold -- all add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, the $16.69 average price target suggests shares will remain range bound for the foreseeable future. (See AGNC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Citigroup cannot recoup Revlon payouts after nearly $900 million gaffe - U.S. judge

    A federal judge on Tuesday said Citigroup Inc is not entitled to recoup half a billion dollars of its own money that it mistakenly wired lenders of Revlon Inc, in what he called "a banking error of perhaps unprecedented nature and magnitude." U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said the Aug. 11, 2020, transfers were "final and complete transactions, not subject to revocation." Citigroup plans to appeal.

  • GameStop Investors Who Bet Big—and Lost Big

    GameStop’s volatile ride is hitting the portfolios of individual investors who purchased the stock in a social-media-fueled frenzy.

  • The Single Biggest Threat To The Electric Vehicle Boom

    Toyota’s boss is predicting this could lead to the collapse of the auto industry. But one company may hold the solution...

  • Here’s what top economist Mohamed El-Erian fears will trigger a market mishap

    Not much is slowing down enthusiasm for most assets right now. Mohamed El-Erian, economic adviser to Allianz, says these things might trip up investors.

  • Palantir Stock Falls As 2021 Revenue Outlook Disappoints, IPO Lock-Up To Expire

    Palantir reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates. Palantir stock fell as full-year 2021 revenue guidance came in slightly below expectations.

  • Berkshire Trims Apple Bet, Reveals Chevron, Verizon Holdings

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. cut its Apple Inc. holding during the last few months of the year. The conglomerate also revealed three new buys that it snapped up in secret.Berkshire bought stock in Verizon Communications Inc., insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Cos. and Chevron Corp., bets that were granted confidential status and not revealed in a third-quarter regulatory filing, according to an updated document released Tuesday. The Apple stake reduction left Berkshire with a holding valued at $120 billion at the end of 2020, according to another filing.Berkshire spent the last three months of the year revamping its bets on some other sectors. Buffett’s conglomerate cut a few bank holdings, exiting JPMorgan Chase & Co., PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and M&T Bank Corp. while slashing its Wells Fargo & Co. stake by 59%. The company also shifted a recent bet on drugmakers by increasing a stake in Merck & Co Inc., Abbvie Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., while exiting a recent investment in Pfizer Inc.Berkshire also exited a bet on Barrick Gold Corp. The investment was a surprise when it was revealed last year, given Buffett’s years of chiding the precious metal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: LULU, Veeva, Logitech Among 12 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Veeva, Logitech, LULU stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • 21 stocks Goldman Sachs thinks you should consider buying now

    Goldman Sachs is bullish on the economic recovery, and has offered up a list of stocks it thinks you should consider buying.

  • Exclusive: Lucid Motors nears SPAC deal as Klein launches financing - sources

    Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors Inc is getting close to a deal to go public at a roughly $12-billion valuation after veteran dealmaker Michael Klein's blank-check acquisition firm launched a financing effort to back the transaction, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The merger between Lucid and Klein's Churchill Capital IV Corp would be the biggest in a string of deals by electric vehicle makers such as Nikola Corp and Fisker Inc that have gone public by combining with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Churchill Capital IV has initiated talks with investors to raise more than $1 billion by selling shares in a private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction for the deal with Lucid, the sources said.

  • CVS Stock Falls On Earnings News, But Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show As CVS Customers Don Masks

    What’s the prognosis for CVS stock? Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying CVS stock now.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • Dow Jones Hits Another All-Time High, Led By Salesforce Stock, JPMorgan; Palantir Slammed On Earnings

    The Dow Jones eked out a small gain Tuesday amid strong performances for Salesforce.com, Boeing, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.