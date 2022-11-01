Merchant Banking Services Market to Grow by USD 24.46 Bn, 46% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global merchant banking services market size is set to grow by USD 24.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period. The increased adoption of M&A deals is driving the merchant banking services market growth. However, factors such as increasing data security concerns may challenge market growth.
Merchant Banking Services Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Business - size and forecast 2021-2026
Individuals - size and forecast 2021-2026
Merchant Banking Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing expansion of global merchant banks in China and India. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the merchant banking services market in APAC.
Market Driver and Trend
The increased adoption of M&A deals is driving market growth. Enterprises have started to outsource merchant bankers for M&A deals, with the rising number of M&A transactions and a shift toward increased risk management and cost-saving. Merchant banks offer advisory services for M&A deals and due diligence data. The inherent cost advantages associated with merchant banking services have increased their demand among large enterprises. These banks make the M&A process easier for buyers. Therefore, the rise in M&A deals will drive the growth of the market.
The growing number of unicorn startups in APAC is a trend in the market. The increasing number of startups and M&A activities is increasing steadily in countries such as China and India. China has some of the most valued global unicorns, such as ByteDance Ltd. and Ant Group CO., Ltd. Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen are some of the major cities contributing to the list of the global unicorn index in APAC. The significant increase in the number of unicorn startups in APAC will propel the demand for merchant banking services in fundraising activities. Such factors are expected to create growth opportunities for vendors in the market.
Major Merchant Banking Services Companies
Bank of America Corp.
Canara bank Ltd.
Citigroup Inc.
Credit Suisse Group AG
DBS Bank Ltd.
Deutsche Bank AG
ICICI Bank Ltd.
JPMorgan Chase and Co.
Morgan Stanley
Punjab National Bank
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
UBS Group AG
Wells Fargo and Co.
Merchant Banking Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 24.46 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.43
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Bank of America Corp., Canara bank Ltd., Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG, DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG, ICICI Bank Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Morgan Stanley, Punjab National Bank, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG, and Wells Fargo and Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
