Merchant Banking Services Market to Grow by USD 24.46 Bn, 46% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global merchant banking services market size is set to grow by USD 24.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period. The increased adoption of M&A deals is driving the merchant banking services market growth. However, factors such as increasing data security concerns may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Merchant Banking Services Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Merchant Banking Services Market 2022-2026

Make confident decisions using our insights and analysis. Download FREE Sample Report

Merchant Banking Services Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Business - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Individuals - size and forecast 2021-2026

Merchant Banking Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing expansion of global merchant banks in China and India. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the merchant banking services market in APAC.

Market Driver and Trend

The increased adoption of M&A deals is driving market growth. Enterprises have started to outsource merchant bankers for M&A deals, with the rising number of M&A transactions and a shift toward increased risk management and cost-saving. Merchant banks offer advisory services for M&A deals and due diligence data. The inherent cost advantages associated with merchant banking services have increased their demand among large enterprises. These banks make the M&A process easier for buyers. Therefore, the rise in M&A deals will drive the growth of the market.

The growing number of unicorn startups in APAC is a trend in the market. The increasing number of startups and M&A activities is increasing steadily in countries such as China and India. China has some of the most valued global unicorns, such as ByteDance Ltd. and Ant Group CO., Ltd. Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen are some of the major cities contributing to the list of the global unicorn index in APAC. The significant increase in the number of unicorn startups in APAC will propel the demand for merchant banking services in fundraising activities. Such factors are expected to create growth opportunities for vendors in the market.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the report, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now for detailed information about market dynamics

Major Merchant Banking Services Companies

  • Bank of America Corp.

  • Canara bank Ltd.

  • Citigroup Inc.

  • Credit Suisse Group AG

  • DBS Bank Ltd.

  • Deutsche Bank AG

  • ICICI Bank Ltd.

  • JPMorgan Chase and Co.

  • Morgan Stanley

  • Punjab National Bank

  • The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

  • UBS Group AG

  • Wells Fargo and Co.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Digital Banking Platforms Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by type (retail banking and corporate banking) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth in the retail banking segment will be significant.

Banknote Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025: This report extensively covers segmentation by printer type (state-owned and commercial) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the state-owned segment will be significant.

Merchant Banking Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 24.46 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.43

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bank of America Corp., Canara bank Ltd., Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG, DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG, ICICI Bank Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Morgan Stanley, Punjab National Bank, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG, and Wells Fargo and Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Business - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bank of America Corp.

  • 10.4 Citigroup Inc.

  • 10.5 Credit Suisse Group AG

  • 10.6 DBS Bank Ltd.

  • 10.7 Deutsche Bank AG

  • 10.8 JPMorgan Chase and Co.

  • 10.9 Morgan Stanley

  • 10.10 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

  • 10.11 UBS Group AG

  • 10.12 Wells Fargo and Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Merchant Banking Services Market 2022-2026
Global Merchant Banking Services Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merchant-banking-services-market-to-grow-by-usd-24-46-bn-46-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301662515.html

SOURCE Technavio

