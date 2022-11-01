Merchant Banking Services Market to Grow by USD 24.46 Bn, 46% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global merchant banking services market size is set to grow by USD 24.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period. The increased adoption of M&A deals is driving the merchant banking services market growth. However, factors such as increasing data security concerns may challenge market growth.

Merchant Banking Services Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Business - size and forecast 2021-2026

Individuals - size and forecast 2021-2026

Merchant Banking Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing expansion of global merchant banks in China and India. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the merchant banking services market in APAC.

Market Driver and Trend

The increased adoption of M&A deals is driving market growth. Enterprises have started to outsource merchant bankers for M&A deals, with the rising number of M&A transactions and a shift toward increased risk management and cost-saving. Merchant banks offer advisory services for M&A deals and due diligence data. The inherent cost advantages associated with merchant banking services have increased their demand among large enterprises. These banks make the M&A process easier for buyers. Therefore, the rise in M&A deals will drive the growth of the market.

Story continues

The growing number of unicorn startups in APAC is a trend in the market. The increasing number of startups and M&A activities is increasing steadily in countries such as China and India. China has some of the most valued global unicorns, such as ByteDance Ltd. and Ant Group CO., Ltd. Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen are some of the major cities contributing to the list of the global unicorn index in APAC. The significant increase in the number of unicorn startups in APAC will propel the demand for merchant banking services in fundraising activities. Such factors are expected to create growth opportunities for vendors in the market.

Major Merchant Banking Services Companies

Bank of America Corp.

Canara bank Ltd.

Citigroup Inc.

Credit Suisse Group AG

DBS Bank Ltd.

Deutsche Bank AG

ICICI Bank Ltd.

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Morgan Stanley

Punjab National Bank

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

UBS Group AG

Wells Fargo and Co.

Merchant Banking Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 24.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.43 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bank of America Corp., Canara bank Ltd., Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG, DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG, ICICI Bank Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Morgan Stanley, Punjab National Bank, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG, and Wells Fargo and Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Business - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bank of America Corp.

10.4 Citigroup Inc.

10.5 Credit Suisse Group AG

10.6 DBS Bank Ltd.

10.7 Deutsche Bank AG

10.8 JPMorgan Chase and Co.

10.9 Morgan Stanley

10.10 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

10.11 UBS Group AG

10.12 Wells Fargo and Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

