Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.08

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will pay a dividend of $0.08 on the 3rd of July. This means that the annual payment will be 1.3% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Merchants Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

Having paid out dividends for 5 years, Merchants Bancorp has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, Merchants Bancorp's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 6.4%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 2.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 7.7% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Merchants Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Merchants Bancorp has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.133 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.32. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Merchants Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 24% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Merchants Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Merchants Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Merchants Bancorp in our latest insider ownership analysis. Is Merchants Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

