Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.08

The board of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 2nd of October, with investors receiving $0.08 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.1%.

Merchants Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Merchants Bancorp has a good history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at 5 years. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, Merchants Bancorp's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 6.3%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

EPS is set to fall by 0.2% over the next 12 months. But assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the future payout ratio could be 7.7%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think would be feasible on an earnings basis.

Merchants Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Merchants Bancorp's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from $0.133 total annually to $0.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Merchants Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 26% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Merchants Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Merchants Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

