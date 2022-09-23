U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,693.23
    -64.76 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,590.41
    -486.27 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,867.93
    -198.88 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,679.59
    -42.72 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.33
    -4.16 (-4.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.30
    -29.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.75 (-3.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9698
    -0.0139 (-1.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0865
    -0.0389 (-3.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2980
    +0.9630 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,920.37
    -374.56 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.69
    -9.84 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Merchants Bancorp Prices Perpetual Preferred Stock Offering

·5 min read

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp ("Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana ("Merchants Bank"), announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,200,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of its 8.25% Fixed Rate Reset Series D Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, without par value (the "Series D preferred stock"), with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per depositary share. Merchants has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase 780,000 additional depositary shares of the Series D preferred stock, solely to cover over-allotments, if any.

(PRNewsfoto/Merchants Bancorp)
(PRNewsfoto/Merchants Bancorp)

When, as, and if declared by the board of directors of Merchants, dividends will be payable on the Series D preferred stock from the date of issuance to, but excluding, October 1, 2027 at a rate of 8.25% per annum, payable quarterly, in arrears on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning January 1, 2023.  From and including October 1, 2027, during each reset period, dividends will be payable at a rate per annum equal to the five-year treasury rate as of the most recent reset dividend determination date (as described in the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering) plus 4.34%, payable quarterly, in arrears on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning January 1, 2028. Merchants may redeem the Series D preferred stock at its option, subject to regulatory approval, at a redemption price equal to $25.00 per depositary share, plus any declared and unpaid dividends, on or after October 1, 2027 or within 90 days following a regulatory capital treatment event, as described in the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering.

Net proceeds of the offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes including to support balance sheet growth of Merchants Bank.

Piper Sandler & Co., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and UBS Securities LLC are serving as joint book runners.

A shelf registration statement, including a prospectus, with respect to the offering was previously filed by Merchants with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and was declared effective by the SEC on August 17, 2022. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained free of charge by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or may be obtained from Piper Sandler & Co., 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10020, Attn: Syndicate Operations, Telephone: 1-866-805-4128, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Delivery, Telephone: 1-866-718-1649, or UBS Securities LLC, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone number: 1-888-827-7275.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $11.1 billion in assets and $8.3 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2022, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Asset Management, LLC, Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to the timing and size of the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to those that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus supplement for this offering filed with the SEC on September 22, 2022, the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in Merchant's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic filings with the SEC from time to time (which are available at www.sec.gov).  Potential investors should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.  These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "will likely result," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "annualized," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature.  These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Merchant's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Merchant's management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Merchant's control.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merchants-bancorp-prices-perpetual-preferred-stock-offering-301632412.html

SOURCE Merchants Bancorp

Recommended Stories

  • Zim Is Undervalued Despite an Astounding Payout Record

    The shipping company has developed a reputation as one of the best dividend stocks around

  • Bullish insiders bet US$6.5m on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) shares over the last 12 months. This...

  • Why ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Phillips 66 Stocks Just Dropped

    It's Friday morning -- two days after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates 0.75%, and one day after seemingly every other central bank in the world followed suit, according to The Wall Street Journal -- and oil stocks are tanking. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) are down 5.6%, while industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down a solid 6%, and refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is leading the pack lower with a 6.7% loss.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) made a big move to put part of its troubled past behind it, but the aerospace manufacturer also apparently has fallen out of favor with what had been a key customer in China. Boeing has taken its investors on a turbulent ride over the past few years. The company's 737 MAX, which was once billed as having the potential to be the top-selling aircraft of all time, was involved in fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to the plane being grounded for 18 months and prompted a comprehensive review of Boeing's engineering and safety practices.

  • This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

    In a year when all three of the major stock indexes in the United States have declined by 15% or more, there are plenty of dividend stocks out there with high dividend yields. What if I told you that there is a Dow Jones Industrial Average stock with a yield north of 6%? Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), a maker of various chemical products and one of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, fits this description.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Talking About These 4 Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 4 stocks billionaire Leon Cooperman is talking about right now. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman, his investment career, and his stock-picking strategy, you can go directly to Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Talking About These 2 Stocks. Leon Cooperman’s Investment Career Leon Cooperman is […]

  • Do I fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? How your income stacks up in the US economic class system

    And what it means for your wealth-building options.

  • Before You Buy Chevron or Enterprise Products Stock: Here's 1 Energy Dividend Stock I'd Buy First

    Needless to say, this has investors -- especially those looking for dividends -- very interested in energy stocks right now. Two in particular are getting a lot of attention: Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). While both Chevron and Enterprise Products are strong companies (I own Enterprise Products, too), there are some characteristics of Phillips 66 that are very compelling.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, the EV stock is likely falling as the broader market responds to soaring inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. Investors are getting increasingly concerned about the potential for a global recession, and that sentiment is likely contributing to Nio's share price decline today.​​ The stock fell by as much as 4.9% today and was down by 2.5% as of 11:09 a.m. ET.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Banks warn chip sector facing greater headwinds

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss the chip sector, the impact of a macroeconomic slowdown, and Morgan Stanley lowering its price target on AMD to $95 from $102.

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • 10 Dividend Stocks That Raised Their Dividends in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks that raised their dividends in 2022. You can skip our detailed discussion on dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks That Raised Their Dividends in 2022. Given growing earnings, some companies are raising their payouts this year. According to the Janus […]

  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited's (NASDAQ:GSUN) largest shareholder, CEO Xueyuan Weng sees holdings value fall by 10.0% following recent drop

    A look at the shareholders of Golden Sun Education Group Limited ( NASDAQ:GSUN ) can tell us which group is most...

  • Investors Heavily Search Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Verizon (VZ) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Camping World Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of recreational vehicle (RV) company Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) crashed on Friday, after an analyst lowered their price target in a research note. As of 1:10 p.m. ET, Camping World stock was down 10%. Truist analyst Michael Swartz has been busily researching the state of the RV market, which led him to lower his target price for Camping World stock.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to buy before recession begins. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy Before Recession Begins. Between 1929 and 1939, the period famously dubbed the Great Depression, global economies suffered from stock market crashes, sharp declines in output, high […]

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 62% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Instead of heading for the sideline, Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show that most billionaire money managers were active buyers during the first half of the year. What's particularly interesting is that select billionaires have been piling into some of Wall Street's most beaten-down growth stocks. The following three supercharged growth stocks are down as much as 94%, yet billionaires can't stop buying shares of them.

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    The market sell-off in 2022 has been brutal, but the longer you invest, the more you recognize that market corrections are opportunities. If you have more than 10 years until retirement, buying shares of strong companies while their stock prices are down has historically been a smart way to build wealth. If you invest just $500 a month at the historical average annual return of the stock market of 10%, you would have $1.1 million after 30 years.