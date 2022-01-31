U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,515.55
    +83.70 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,131.86
    +406.39 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,239.88
    +469.31 (+3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.45
    +59.94 (+3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.33
    +1.51 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.90
    +13.30 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1240
    +0.0088 (+0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3442
    +0.0041 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1200
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,411.18
    +853.86 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.71
    +41.53 (+4.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Merchants Bancorp Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·21 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MBIN
  • MBINN
  • MBINO
  • MBINP

- Full year 2021 net income of $227.1 million increased 26% compared to 2020 and was the highest level reported in Company history

- Full year 2021 diluted earnings per common share of $7.14 (or $4.76 after adjusting for the 3:2 stock split in January 2022) increased 24% compared to 2020

- Fourth quarter 2021 net income of $55.2 million decreased 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and decreased 6% compared to the third quarter of 2021

- Fourth quarter 2021 diluted earnings per common share of $1.71 (or $1.14 after adjusting for the 3:2 stock split in January 2022) decreased 12% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and decreased 7% compared to the third quarter of 2021

- Assets reached another record level of $11.3 billion, increasing 3% compared to September 30, 2021, and increasing 17% compared to December 31, 2020

- Prior to the stock split, tangible book value per common share reached $26.95 compared to $20.17 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $25.36 in the third quarter of 2021

- After adjusting for the stock split, tangible book value per common share reached $17.96 compared to $13.45 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $16.91 in the third quarter of 2021

- Credit quality remained strong, as nonperforming loans represented 0.01% of loans receivable compared to 0.05% at September 30, 2021 and 0.11% at December 31, 2020

- On November 17, 2021, the Company approved a 3:2 common stock split for shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2022. The additional shares were distributed on or around January 17, 2022.

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported fourth quarter 2021 net income of $55.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.71 (or $1.14 after adjusting for its 3:2 stock split in January 2022). This compared to $59.8 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.95 ($1.30 split adjusted) in the fourth quarter of 2020, and compared to $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.83 ($1.22 split adjusted) in the third quarter of 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Merchants Bancorp)

"Execution and growth were the hallmarks of our performance during 2021. With record earnings and asset levels in a low interest rate environment, we have continued to demonstrate the strength of our business model that has focused on conservative underwriting, cost efficiency, and holding short-duration assets by originating loans to be sold in the secondary market," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The entrepreneurial evolution of our businesses over the last year has resulted in Merchants becoming known as a one-stop-shop for borrowers with a broad array of product offerings that includes everything from multi-family, bridge, residential, SBA, agriculture, and mortgage warehouse financing, to traditional community banking and syndicated low-income housing tax credit and debt funds. We have expanded our platform of offerings across all our businesses and see many opportunities for future growth."

Net income for the fourth quarter 2021 decreased by $4.6 million, or 8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily driven by a $10.2 million, or 37%, increase in noninterest expense that reflected a 53% increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions. Also contributing to the lower net income was a $2.5 million, or 6%, decrease in noninterest income that reflected lower mortgage warehouse fees due to lower single family loan volume. Partially offsetting these items was a $5.0 million, or 8%, increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses, and a $3.0 million lower tax provision.

Net income for the fourth quarter 2021 decreased by $3.3 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by an $8.2 million, or 28%, increase in noninterest expense that reflected a 26% increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions. Also contributing to the lower net income was a $3.9 million, or 74%, decrease in loan servicing fees. Partially offsetting these items was a $4.6 million, or 143%, increase in other income from low-income housing tax syndication fees, a $2.4 million increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses, and a $2.5 million lower tax provision.

Total Assets
Total assets of $11.3 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $326.6 million, or 3%, compared to September 30, 2021, and increased $1.6 billion, or 17%, compared to December 31, 2020.

Return on average assets was 2.02% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2.57% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2.29% for the third quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality
The allowance for loan losses of $31.3 million at December 31, 2021 increased $2.2 million compared to September 30, 2021 and increased $3.8 million compared to December 31, 2020. The increases compared to December 31, 2020 were primarily based on growth in the multi-family loan portfolio. The portion of the allowance associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has remained relatively steady since September 30, 2020, at approximately $0.8 million. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had only one loan remaining in a payment deferral arrangement, with an unpaid balance of $36.8 million.

Non-performing loans were $0.8 million, or 0.01%, of loans receivable at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.9 million, or 0.05% of loans receivable at September 30, 2021, and compared to $6.3 million, or 0.11% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020.

Total Deposits
Total deposits of $9.0 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $35.3 million compared to September 30, 2021, and increased $1.6 billion, or 21%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to growth in savings accounts and brokered certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $2.2 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $493.3 million, or 30%, from September 30, 2021 and increased $986.1 million, or 84%, from December 31, 2020. Brokered deposits represented 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2021 compared to 19% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 and 16% of total deposits at December 31, 2020. The increases reflected a continuation of the Company's shift from borrowing at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis after a change in their collateral policy to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations during the third quarter of 2021.

Liquidity
Cash balances of $1.0 billion at December 31, 2021 increased by $230.0 million compared to September 30, 2021 and increased by $852.9 million compared to December 31, 2020. The Company also continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $2.1 billion at September 30, 2021 and $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $72.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $3.5 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $3.9 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The 5% increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected a 6% increase in interest income from higher loan balances that was partially offset by a 20% increase in the cost of deposits. The interest rate spread of 2.62% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 33 basis points compared to 2.95% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.70% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 31 basis points compared to 3.01% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected higher loan balances that were outpaced by lower interest rates on loans.

The 6% increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2021 reflected higher loan balances and a modest increase in average loan yields. The interest rate spread of 2.62% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 5 basis points compared to 2.67% in the third quarter of 2021. The net interest margin of 2.70% for the fourth quarter of 2021 also decreased 3 basis points compared to 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021.

Interest Income
Interest income of $82.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $4.7 million, or 6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $5.3 million, or 7%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The 6% increase in interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates. The higher interest income reflected a $923.3 million, or 11%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $9.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.37% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 27 basis points compared to 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 7% increase in interest income compared to the third quarter of 2021 reflected a $375.7 million, or 4%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $9.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.37% for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 4 basis points compared to 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021.

Interest Expense
Total interest expense increased $1.2 million, or 13%, to $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $1.4 million, or 17%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Interest expense on deposits of $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $1.4 million, or 20%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $1.5 million, or 22%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The 20% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increases in average balances of money market accounts and certificates of deposits, which was partially offset by lower rates. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $8.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $1.5 billion, or 21%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was the same as the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 22% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher balances of certificates of deposit and money market accounts, that were partially offset by lower rates on certificates of deposit. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $8.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $481.7 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was a 6 basis point increase compared to 0.35% in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income of $40.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $2.5 million, or 6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and was consistent with the third quarter of 2021.

The 6% decrease in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $3.5 million decrease in mortgage warehouse fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $1.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $2.1 million positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income was consistent with the third quarter of 2021 but included a $4.6 million increase in other income from low-income housing tax credit syndication fees that was mostly offset by a $3.9 million decrease in loan servicing fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $1.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2021.

At December 31, 2021, servicing rights were valued at $110.3 million, an increase of 34% compared to December 31, 2020 and an increase of 5% compared to September 30, 2021. These increases were driven by higher loan balances of serviced assets and higher interest rates that impacted fair market value adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2021. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense of $37.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $10.2 million, or 37%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $8.2 million, or 28%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The 37% increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a $8.8 million, or 53%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions, to support higher loan production volumes. The efficiency ratio of 33.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 24.5% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 28% increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $5.2 million, or 26%, increase in salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions from higher loan volumes. The efficiency ratio of 33.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021.

Segments

Multi-family Mortgage Banking
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income of $14.1 million for Multi-family Mortgage Banking decreased 1% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest income from gain on sale of loans that was offset by higher noninterest expense from salaries and employee benefits, including commissions. Noninterest income reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $1.0 million on servicing rights in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Compared to the third quarter of 2021, net income for this segment decreased 2%, reflecting higher gain on sale of loans and other income from low-income housing tax credit syndication fees that were offset by higher noninterest expense from salaries and employee benefits, including commissions. Included in loan servicing fees was a positive fair market value adjustment of $1.0 million on servicing rights in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Banking
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income of $22.6 million for Banking increased 38% from the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting higher net interest income and lower salaries and employee benefits that were partially offset by lower noninterest income from gains on sale of loans. Included in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $0.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.5 million negative fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income for this segment decreased 4% from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to lower noninterest income from gain on sale of loans that offset higher net interest income and lower salaries and employee benefits. Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $0.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2021.

Mortgage Warehousing
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income of $21.3 million for Mortgage Warehousing decreased 34% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and decreased 8% compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decreases compared to the prior periods reflected lower net interest income and mortgage warehouse fees as industry volumes declined.

About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $11.3 billion in assets and $9.0 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2021, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)















December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,



2021


2021


2021


2021


2020

Assets











Cash and due from banks


$ 14,030


$ 14,352


$ 13,745


$ 12,003


$ 10,063

Interest-earning demand accounts


1,018,584


788,224


388,304


257,436


169,665

Cash and cash equivalents


1,032,614


802,576


402,049


269,439


179,728

Securities purchased under agreements to resell


5,888


5,923


6,507


6,544


6,580

Mortgage loans in process of securitization


569,239


634,027


461,914


432,063


338,733

Available for sale securities


310,629


301,119


315,260


241,691


269,802

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock


29,588


70,767


70,767


70,656


70,656

Loans held for sale (includes $48,583, $26,296, $26,623,
$57,998 and $40,044, respectively, at fair value)


3,303,199


3,453,279


2,955,390


2,749,662


3,070,154

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $31,344,
$29,134, $28,696, $29,091 and $27,500, respectively


5,751,319


5,431,227


5,444,227


5,710,291


5,507,926

Premises and equipment, net


31,212


31,423


31,384


31,261


29,761

Servicing rights


110,348


105,473


98,331


96,215


82,604

Interest receivable


24,103


21,894


22,068


22,111


21,770

Goodwill


15,845


15,845


15,845


15,845


15,845

Intangible assets, net


1,707


1,843


1,990


2,136


2,283

Other assets and receivables


92,947


76,637


55,800


57,346


49,533

Total assets


$ 11,278,638


$ 10,952,033


$ 9,881,532


$ 9,705,260


$ 9,645,375

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Liabilities











Deposits











Noninterest-bearing


$ 641,442


$ 824,118


$ 814,567


$ 818,621


$ 853,648

Interest-bearing


8,341,171


8,123,201


7,225,011


7,244,560


6,554,418

Total deposits


8,982,613


8,947,319


8,039,578


8,063,181


7,408,066

Borrowings


1,033,954


809,136


701,373


545,160


1,348,256

Deferred and current tax liabilities, net


19,170


21,681


18,819


41,610


20,405

Other liabilities


87,492


64,019


62,698


44,054


58,027

Total liabilities


10,123,229


9,842,155


8,822,468


8,694,005


8,834,754

Commitments and Contingencies











Shareholders' Equity











Common stock, without par value











Authorized - 50,000,000 shares






















Issued and outstanding prior to 2022 stock split - 28,786,719
shares, 28,785,374 shares, 28,783,599 shares, 28,782,139
shares, and 28,747,083 shares, respectively (as recast after
2022 stock split - 43,180,079 shares, 43,178,061 shares,
43,175,399 shares, 43,173,209 shares and 43,120,625 shares)


137,565


137,200


136,836


136,474


135,857

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized











8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 50,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 0 shares, 0 shares, 0 shares, 41,625 shares and 41,625 shares.





41,581


41,581

7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 3,500,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares


50,221


50,221


50,221


50,221


50,221

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 125,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)


120,844


120,844


120,844


120,844


120,844

6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 250,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares, 196,181 shares,
196,181 shares, 150,000 shares, and 0 shares, respectively
(equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares, 7,847,233
depositary shares, 7,847,233 depositary shares, 6,000,000
depositary shares, and 0 depositary shares)


191,084


191,084


191,084


144,925


Retained earnings


657,149


610,267


560,083


516,961


461,744

Accumulated other comprehensive income


(1,454)


262


(4)


249


374

Total shareholders' equity


1,155,409


1,109,878


1,059,064


1,011,255


810,621

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 11,278,638


$ 10,952,033


$ 9,881,532


$ 9,705,260


$ 9,645,375

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)




















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2021


2021


2020


2021


2020

Interest Income














Loans


$

77,113


$

72,924


$

74,515


$

293,830


$

263,915

Mortgage loans in process of securitization



4,018



2,868



2,542



12,746



11,122

Investment securities:
















Available for sale - taxable



1,007



1,115



422



3,309



3,147

Available for sale - tax exempt



9



12



11



41



123

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



177



190



341



1,143



1,558

Other



261



205



80



817



2,925

Total interest income



82,585



77,314



77,911



311,886



282,790

Interest Expense
















Deposits



8,492



6,981



7,106



28,256



52,238

Borrowed funds



1,350



1,452



1,568



5,636



6,406

Total interest expense



9,842



8,433



8,674



33,892



58,644

Net Interest Income



72,743



68,881



69,237



277,994



224,146

Provision for loan losses



2,585



1,079



4,114



5,012



11,838

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



70,158



67,802



65,123



272,982



212,308

Noninterest Income
















Gain on sale of loans



28,430



29,013



28,830



111,185



96,578

Loan servicing fees, net



1,382



5,313



3,069



16,373



(1,801)

Mortgage warehouse fees



2,469

...

Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Lordstown Motors, Romeo Power, and Workhorse Group Up Today?

    What happened Shares of many companies in the electric vehicle space were up sharply on Monday morning. Some of the largest gains were seen in former meme stocks that had fallen on hard times in recent weeks.

  • Why Shares of Lemonade, Upstart Holdings, and Block Jumped Today

    The share prices of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and Block (NYSE: SQ) were rising today as investors appeared to be moving back toward tech stocks, after a major sell-off in the sector earlier this month. Shares of Lemonade were up by 9.7%, Upstart had gained 12.7%, and Block was up by 8.2% as of 11:48 a.m. ET. There wasn't any company-specific news that was driving the share prices of these tech companies higher today.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.1% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Monday. The decline came after the big drugmaker announced that it is discontinuing the clinical development of vupanorsen.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped 3.5% Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped out of the gate Monday and were up 3.5% as of 9:55 a.m. ET. The popular semiconductor stock appears to be responding to a positive prognosis for the global semiconductor industry published by the research firm Gartner. As Livemint.com reported this morning, preliminary results from Gartner show that "worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 25.1% in 2021 to total $583.5 billion, crossing the $500 billion threshold for the first time."

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • Could Palantir Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September 2020 at $10 a share, and here we are 16 months later and the data analytics specialist is trading at $13 a share, a 30% gain. With much of Palantir's business coming from government contracts while trying to break further into the crowded private sector market, let's see if the data analytics firm has what it takes to make a millionaire out of an investor today. Founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004, Palantir was at one time a shadowy, secretive organization that counted the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other government agencies as customers (and still does), and through the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021, they still represent 59% of its $1.1 billion in total revenue.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market’s recent meltdown has been based on a potent combination of omicron fears, rising inflation, and the prospect of the Fed hiking rates at a rapid pace in an effort to curb the surge. As such, the real prospect of a bear market has reared its ugly head. However, Goldman Sachs’ chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer does not think it is time to sound the alarm; Oppenheimer believes any rate hikes this year won’t be too steep. This should mark the current period as a corre

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • What to expect when Google parent Alphabet reports earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley previews earnings estimates for Google parent company Alphabet.

  • Why Space Stocks Blasted Off Today

    With the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock index up 2.5% as of 1:20 p.m. ET, it looks like investors have decided that Monday will be a "risk-on" day for the stock market. It's no great surprise, then, that some of the riskiest stocks around -- space stocks -- are flying higher. Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) was up 9.3%.

  • Palantir Stock Is Up Big Today: Is It a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) stock is posting big gains in today's trading session. The Nasdaq Composite was up roughly 2.4% at the same point in the day. In the absence of any company-specific news, positive momentum for the broader market is the hero today, and Palantir is rapidly gaining as investors move back into growth-dependent stocks.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • Sirius XM Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's been a long time since Sirius XM Radio (NASDAQ: SIRI) excited investors. The satellite radio provider was a wealth-altering investment to those lucky enough to buy in early 2009 when it teetered on the brink of bankruptcy -- bottoming out at $0.05 a share. Sirius XM delivered 11 consecutive years of positive returns, a remarkable feat on many levels.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped 10.8% Today

    The company didn't announce any new service, but said installers "have seen an increase in deployments" of Enphase microinverters and batteries as extreme weather and power outages hit the state over the weekend. This follows an announcement late last week that Enphase was partnering with Semper Solaris, an installer of solar and battery systems in California, to expand offerings across that state. It hasn't hurt that the stock market overall is up today, and solar energy stocks in particular are rising sharply.

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend...