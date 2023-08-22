Merchants Bancorp's (NASDAQ:MBIN) Dividend Will Be $0.08

Merchants Bancorp's (NASDAQ:MBIN) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.08 per share on 2nd of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Merchants Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Merchants Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company, given its 5-year history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 6.3% also shows that Merchants Bancorp is able to comfortably pay dividends.

EPS is set to fall by 0.2% over the next 12 months. But if the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 7.7%, which would be comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Merchants Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from $0.133 total annually to $0.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Merchants Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 26% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Merchants Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Merchants Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

