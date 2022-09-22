U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,757.99
    -31.94 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,076.68
    -107.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,066.81
    -153.39 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.31
    -39.85 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.62
    +0.68 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.90
    +4.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    +0.18 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    +0.1980 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1253
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3900
    -1.6460 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,322.47
    +326.66 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.32
    +14.80 (+3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Merchants Bank Completes Private Securitization of $1.2 billion in Multifamily Loans

0
·3 min read

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp ("Merchants") (NASDAQ: MBIN), parent company and registered bank holding company of Merchants Bank of Indiana ("Merchants Bank"), today announced that Merchants Bank completed a private securitization of $1.2 billion of first-lien floating-rate multifamily bridge loans via a real estate mortgage investment conduit (REMIC). In this transaction Merchants Bank acquired senior certificates representing approximately 86.6% of the beneficial interests and unaffiliated, third-party institutional investors purchased subordinate certificates representing the remaining interests. Merchants Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, Merchants Capital Corp., will continue to service the loans. Through this transaction it is expected that Merchants Bank will reduce its risk-weighted assets and receive capital relief under current risk-based capital rules.

(PRNewsfoto/Merchants Bancorp)
(PRNewsfoto/Merchants Bancorp)

About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $11.1 billion in assets and $8.3 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2022, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Asset Management, LLC, Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to the timing and size of the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to those that are described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Merchant's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic filings with the SEC from time to time (which are available at www.sec.gov). Potential investors should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "will likely result," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "annualized," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Merchant's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Merchant's management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Merchant's control. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merchants-bank-completes-private-securitization-of-1-2-billion-in-multifamily-loans-301631602.html

SOURCE Merchants Bancorp

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola Stocks Tanked Today

    Growth and technology stocks are leading the market lower today, but early-stage electric vehicle (EV) stocks are tanking even more. The Nasdaq Composite Index moved down by more than 1.2% as of 2:55 p.m. ET, but EV start-ups Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were faring much worse. At that time, Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola had dropped 4.6%, 8.6%, and 9%, respectively.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks to buy now according to billionaire D.E. Shaw. To skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, his investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David Elliot Shaw, an American […]

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $11.86, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Plunging Today

    Shares of online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) tumbled this morning just one day after the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate by an additional 75 basis points. Carvana investors are likely worried that the Fed is pushing the economy closer to a recession and worry that an economic slowdown will hurt the company's business. As a result, Carvana's share price plunged 10.1% as of 1:14 p.m. ET.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now

    The retreat is being driven by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which are putting the brakes on the economy and forcing investors to rethink their growth expectations. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks on other lenders, and investors have doubts about how well its lending models will hold up as household finances deteriorate. Upstart's main goal is to displace the standard tools used to size up the risk in consumer lending.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Losing Altitude Today

    The latest Federal Reserve rate hike and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's vow to do whatever is necessary to fight inflation are rippling through markets, sending shares down due to investor fears that the Fed's actions will push the economy into a recession. Travel is perhaps the ultimate big-ticket discretionary purchase, and airline stocks are tumbling as part of the broader sell-off. Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) are all down as much as 5%, with shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) all down 3% or more.

  • Should Shopify Investors Bail Alongside Key Management?

    Having excellent management is vital for both a successful company and its stock. It's rare to see both positions depart simultaneously, and with Shopify's recent struggles, investors may think the ship is beginning to sink. Or is Shopify still a great stock to own?

  • In the wake of fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) latest US$139m market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    A look at the shareholders of fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the...

  • 2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid

    This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $25.52, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Down Today

    Investors waiting for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) to report a quarter with breakout growth are likely in for a longer wait, according to a Wall Street analyst. Given the uncertain economic environment, it appears fewer investors are willing to continue to wait. Shares of Palantir were down more than 5% on Thursday afternoon as Wall Street continues to shy away from more speculative growth stocks.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • FedEx stock boosted by cost savings plans amid a second-quarter earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports on FedEx's earnings report that cites its cost savings outlook for 2023.

  • Stocks slip following Fed-induced sell-off

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving after the Fed's interest rate hike on Wednesday.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Affirm, and SoFi Are Slumping Today

    Shares of several payments and fintech stocks struggled to shake off a hangover from the Federal Reserve's September meeting yesterday, in which the Fed delivered another big rate hike. Shares of the large payments rail Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded nearly 1.5% lower in the final hour of trading today. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded more than 6% lower, and shares of digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were down nearly 5%.

  • General Electric Investors Will Be Rewarded for Their Patience

    Near-term storm clouds are gathering, but the stock looks like an excellent value for investors willing to ride out the volatility.