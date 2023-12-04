Mercia Asset Management Insider Ups Holding During Year

Looking at Mercia Asset Management PLC's (LON:MERC ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Mercia Asset Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Martin Glanfield is the biggest insider purchase of Mercia Asset Management shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£0.29. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Mercia Asset Management insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Martin Glanfield was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Mercia Asset Management Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 9.2% of Mercia Asset Management shares, worth about UK£12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mercia Asset Management Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Mercia Asset Management and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mercia Asset Management. For example - Mercia Asset Management has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

