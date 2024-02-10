Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:MRK) On An Uptrend But Financial Prospects Look Pretty Weak: Is The Stock Overpriced?

Merck (NYSE:MRK) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 24% over the last three months. However, we decided to pay close attention to its weak financials as we are doubtful that the current momentum will keep up, given the scenario. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Merck's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Check out our latest analysis for Merck

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Merck is:

0.9% = US$377m ÷ US$41b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.01 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Merck's Earnings Growth And 0.9% ROE

It is hard to argue that Merck's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 8.8%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Therefore, Merck's flat earnings over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared Merck's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 6.5% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Merck is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Merck Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Merck has a three-year median payout ratio as high as 110% meaning that the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. The absence of growth in Merck's earnings therefore, doesn't come as a surprise. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move. That's a huge risk in our books. You can see the 5 risks we have identified for Merck by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Additionally, Merck has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 37% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Merck's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 38%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Merck. Specifically, it has shown quite an unsatisfactory performance as far as earnings growth is concerned, and a poor ROE and an equally poor rate of reinvestment seem to be the reason behind this inadequate performance. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.