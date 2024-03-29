Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:MRK) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 98% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Merck fair value estimate is US$261

Merck is estimated to be 49% undervalued based on current share price of US$132

The US$136 analyst price target for MRK is 48% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$19.3b US$22.7b US$24.6b US$26.6b US$27.2b US$27.7b US$28.3b US$28.9b US$29.5b US$30.2b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x8 Analyst x8 Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Est @ 1.99% Est @ 2.08% Est @ 2.14% Est @ 2.19% Est @ 2.22% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% US$18.2k US$20.3k US$20.7k US$21.1k US$20.3k US$19.6k US$18.9k US$18.2k US$17.5k US$16.9k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$192b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$30b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (6.0%– 2.3%) = US$839b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$839b÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= US$470b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$662b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$132, the company appears quite undervalued at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Merck as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Merck

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Pharmaceuticals market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Merck, we've put together three additional aspects you should further examine:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Merck has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for MRK's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

