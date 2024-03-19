Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of €2.20

The board of Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 2nd of May, with investors receiving €2.20 per share. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is below the average for the industry.

Merck KGaA's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Merck KGaA's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 35.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Merck KGaA Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.95 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of €2.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.8% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Merck KGaA has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 21% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Merck KGaA Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 14 Merck KGaA analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Merck KGaA not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

