Merck upgrades guidance on stronger 2023 outlook as COVID business declines

Merck (MRK) reported earnings and upgraded its 2023 guidance Tuesday, as demand slows for COVID products and its $10.8 billion acquisition of biotech Prometheus Biosciences negatively impacted the company.

Merck announced revenues of $15 billion, or a 3% increase year over year, even with an 83% decline of its COVID-19 treatment molnupiravir. Without the expected decline, as global demand for COVID products wanes, the company reported 14% growth, and upgraded its guidance by $800 million for the year.

Though its acquisition of Prometheus is a long-term positive, having to declare the transaction all in the second quarter was what resulted in the negative impact, according to the company.

But the quarter was boosted by sales of its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda, up 19%, and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine Gardasil, up 47% due to strong demand in China— which accounted for 39% of the total growth. Both results beat Wall Street expectations for the quarter.

Keytruda is a key driver for Merck's continued growth, even as it faces patent expiry in 2028.

The company is preparing for competition from biosimilars, but doesn't expect it will grow at the current pace. Merck, like other big pharmaceutical companies, has been dealing with the impact of patent expirations in the past few years.

The company sees upside for two new drugs in 2024: sotatercept, a drug it gained from its $11.5 billion acquisition of Acceleron Pharma in late 2021, and a second approval attempt for gefapixant, a chronic cough treatment. Both are in various stages of FDA review.

A Merck scientist conducts research on Feb. 28, 2013, in West Point, Pa. (Matt Rourke/AP Photo, File)

IRA litigation

Merck is one of a handful of large pharmaceutical companies that have independently sued the US Health Department (HHS) over the Medicare drug pricing powers in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Merck called the law unconstitutional, citing similar concerns as other plaintiffs: that the government is setting prices without allowing any recourse for companies.

During the earnings call Tuesday, CEO Robert Davis addressed the lawsuit saying the company isn't entirely against the law itself.

"We’ve consistently communicated our support for elements of the law that improve patient affordability and access, such as the Medicare Part D reform, but which do so without damaging the very promising long-term innovation potential of the biopharmaceutical industry," Davis said.

He added that Merck believes the drug pricing negotiations "amount to unconstitutional price setting that violates several provisions of the US Constitution. This misguided policy does not strike the right balance between incenting investment in innovation and improving affordability and access."

Davis ended his comments saying that Merck is willing to work with the US government to find a better approach.

Merck was the first to file a lawsuit, followed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY). The US Chamber of Commerce as well as lobbying group PhRMA have also filed separate suits.

