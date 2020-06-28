Mercurial Mood Grips Emerging Markets Tip-Toeing Into July

(Bloomberg) -- The coming week looks set to encapsulate the bipolar nature of emerging markets as effectively as any this year.

The rising wave of Covid-19 infections, notably in India, Indonesia and Brazil but most worryingly in the U.S., continues to create nervousness about how quickly developing economies can reopen. Expected market swings aren’t receding as much as they are for developed countries. In fact, the gap between implied volatility in emerging-market currencies and their Group-of-Seven peers is at the widest in almost four weeks.

Yet, the fountain of liquidity provided by the world’s leading central banks is helping to sustain a contrary narrative -- that an economic rebound isn’t far off. A gauge of developing-nation currencies is on course for its best month this year, stocks as measured by the MSCI Inc. index have climbed in June by more than 7%, and both domestic and dollar bonds are in the green.

“Emerging-market debt, by and large, can sustain the rebound given the unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy actions by the major economies, barring a second wave larger than the first one for Covid-19,” said Jens Nystedt, a New York-based money manager at Emso Asset Management, which oversees $5.5 billion.

“Large real interest-rate differentials will allow emerging markets to attract portfolio inflows among the better-quality names” he said.

China’s Proposed Law

A tense holiday on Wednesday marking 23 years of Chinese rule in Hong Kong could spark local protests and aggravate U.S.-China tensionsChina’s top legislative body will vote on Hong Kong’s security legislation Tuesday morning, the day before the city’s handover anniversary. Critics say the proposed law will rob residents of the former British colony of many political freedomsThe offshore yuan was steady on Friday, even after the U.S. Senate approved a measure that would penalize banks doing business with Chinese officials involved in the national security law Beijing is seeking to impose on Hong KongChina will release manufacturing outlook numbers on Tuesday that are expected to show the economy continued to recover in JuneThat could help boost the Shanghai Composite Index back above the 3,000 level for the first time in three months. The Caixin gauge of manufacturing is expected Wednesday, while the services index will be announced FridayProfits of Chinese industrial enterprises rebounded in May for the first time since November, signaling that the economy continues to recover from coronavirus shutdowns

Colombia Easing

Colombia’s central bank is likely to reduce its overnight lending rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% on TuesdayBloomberg Economics expects policy makers to keep a dovish tone, leaving the door open for more easing. The minutes of the meeting will be released on Wednesday, giving investors more detail on the decisionThe Colombian peso has outperformed its Latin American peers this quarter, as the nation has been relatively unscathed by the pandemic, with fewer confirmed infections than its neighbors

16 More Years?

Russia is voting on constitutional changes backed by the Kremlin, including a measure that would allow President Vladimir Putin to seek two more six-year terms once the current one, his fourth, ends in 2024Putin is already the longest-serving leader of the world’s largest country by landmass since Soviet dictator Josef StalinVoting is spread out over time, with the final day set for July 1The ruble is the top gainer in emerging markets, after Indonesia’s rupiah, this quarter

South Africa’s Contraction

South Africa’s economy probably contracted by 4% in the first three months of the year, data may show on Tuesday. That would be a third straight quarterly contraction and won’t yet include the effect of the coronavirus lockdown that kicked in at the end of March. The second quarter will probably see an even deeper contraction, according to Bloomberg economist Boingotlo GasealahweEven then, one-month risk reversals showed that traders pared their bearish bets on the rand last week, ahead of data which will provide clues on the economy’s performance this quarter. They include trade balance, manufacturing and whole-economy PMIs

Poland Votes

Poland will publish official first-round presidential election results on Tuesday at the latestRead: Poland Votes in Vital Moment for Europe’s Post-Covid FutureThe country will release the flash CPI for June on Tuesday, and June PMI the next day; on Tuesday it will also present bond supply plans for July and the third quarterRecent interest-rate cuts have brought the benchmark to a record low of 0.1%. The zloty will probably underperform other Eastern European currencies, with the central bank in the midst of one of the emerging world’s biggest quantitative-easing programs, ING said last week

