U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.00
    +6.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,336.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,639.25
    +30.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.80
    +4.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.89
    +0.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.60
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1860
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.42 (-2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9770
    -0.0460 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,023.90
    +2,444.59 (+5.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,301.77
    +88.60 (+7.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.13
    -2.71 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hit lowest level since March 2020

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Mercuria's investment accelerates growth of ChargeNet's New Zealand EV charging network

·4 min read

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand's leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, ChargeNet, has signed a deal with global energy trading company Mercuria, which has acquired a 20% stake in the kiwi company.

ChargeNet CEO and co-founder, Steve West says Mercuria's investment provides ChargeNet with the capital required to significantly accelerate its growth strategy, delivering a superior nationwide EV charging network ahead of growing demand from New Zealand motorists.

"This investment is excellent news for ChargeNet and New Zealand because it allows us to rapidly scale up our existing network and fast-track the expansion of our hyper-rapid charging stations," said Mr West.

"Importantly, the investment by Geneva based Mercuria, a US$100b revenue company with a global presence in over 54 countries, underpins our ambition to deliver world-leading EV charging infrastructure and innovative software technology to support a substantial increase in electric vehicle use around the country."

"Right now, we're on the edge of exponential growth in the adoption of EV's. Alongside key Government initiatives, these next-generation, 300kw hyper-rapid charging stations, are a game-changer for motorists. Capable of offering 400km of range in 15 minutes and charging for up to six vehicles at a site, they go a long way to reducing the current barriers of EV ownership, including range anxiety and perceived lack of public fast charging infrastructure."

Mr West adds "Mercuria is one of the largest independent energy and commodity groups in the world. Their investment is not only instrumental to enabling us to deliver a future-proofed NZ based charging network, it also provides us a pathway to extend our global reach and drive growth in other countries."

Jean-Francois Steels, Mercuria's Vice President Energy Transition and Emissions Trading said Mercuria's strategic investment in ChargeNet is in line with its commitment to become a key player in the energy transition.

"We strongly believe ChargeNet is uniquely positioned to support EV adoption across New-Zealand and the Asia-Pacific region. We see a tremendous opportunity to combine the strength of both our companies and for Mercuria to further support ChargeNet's growth plans by contributing our experience and expertise in electricity and carbon markets and by giving ChargeNet access to Mercuria's global network, notably in Asia and the Middle East."

"Electrification of the transport sector is a key pillar of our Energy Transition strategy. An investment in ChargeNet is aligned with Mercuria's strategy to shift more than 50 percent of our investments towards the energy transition over the next 5 years," said Mr Steels.

ChargeNet Chairman, Richard Dellabarca said "For a New Zealand growth company, the funding process generated an extremely high level of interest from investors domestically and internationally, which reflects well on the company Steve has built, along with the opportunity in front of it. We are grateful for the support of VMG Advisory who led the process, and legal counsel Johnson Prichard Fee."

"In addition to the funding, Mercuria will appoint NZ based Julian McCree as their board representative to assist in building the business and driving our local and global expansion plans. Signing this deal is not only a major milestone for ChargeNet it's a significant step forward for New Zealand's necessary transition away from fossil fuels to sustainable transportation. ChargeNet is proud to be at the forefront of this shift," said Mr Dellabarca.

About ChargeNet

ChargeNet owns and operates New Zealand's largest EV charging network and are the leading EV hardware distributor in New Zealand for rapid and hyper-rapid charging. With the support of the New Zealand Government's Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund administered by the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority, ChargeNet has built up a network of over 270 strategically positioned rapid DC charging stations. Using cutting-edge hardware technology that is rigorously tested to be safe and reliable, and combined with their cloud-based management software, ChargeNet deliver real time telemetry and fault resolution, resulting in a first-rate customer experience. They now have industry leading experience in working with Central and Local Government on funding, reporting and site agreements.

Mercuria Energy Group

Founded in 2004, Mercuria is one of the largest independent energy and commodity groups in the world. As an integrated group, Mercuria is present all along the commodity value chain with activities forming a balanced combination of trading flows, strategic assets and structuring solutions. With more than USD 100 billion in turnover, more than 1,000 people are operating from offices worldwide to sustain the group's extensive business reach with their market knowledge, diversity, and experience. The company maintains a strong presence in the Americas, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.mercuria.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercurias-investment-accelerates-growth-of-chargenets-new-zealand-ev-charging-network-301368290.html

SOURCE Mercuria Energy Trading

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Why Nikola Stock Jumped Again Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock is continuing on its recent win streak Wednesday having gained almost 10% in the last five trading days. The electric semi truck start-up plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle in the next several months, to be followed by hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The company has been growing its national dealer network in anticipation of the launches, and announced another new partnership today.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Bill Gross Says Bonds Are ‘Investment Garbage’ Amid Low Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross is talking trash about the bond market -- literally.In a meandering and sometimes off-kilter investment outlook posted on his website, the onetime bond king said longer-term Treasury yields are so low that the funds that buy them belong in the “investment garbage can.” Ten-year yields traded at 1.29% as of 6:07 a.m. in New York. They are likely to climb to 2% over the next 12 months, handing investors a loss of roughly 3%, he wrote. Stocks could also fall into the categ

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    There are plenty of biotech stocks that are expensive. Here's why they identified AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) as biotech stocks that are too cheap to ignore. Keith Speights (AbbVie): Many investors categorize AbbVie as a big pharma stock instead of a biotech stock.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Okta slides after Q2 earnings release

    SAAS ID company Okta getting slammed after hours following its latest earnings release

  • ChargePoint Misses Q2 Earnings, But Revenue Surges As EV Demand Charges Ahead

    ChargePoint missed earnings but beat sales estimates as EV charging demand ramps up. CHPT stock rose modestly.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • September Is The Worst Month Unless You Own These 12 Stocks

    Any way you look at it, September is the S&P 500's worst month of the year. But you can still find ways to make money in the upcoming month.