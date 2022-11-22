U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,003.58
    +53.64 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,098.10
    +397.82 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,174.41
    +149.90 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.44
    +21.30 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.31
    +0.36 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.80
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0321
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.0670 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1907
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.9950
    -0.1820 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,204.30
    +352.09 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    372.78
    +8.23 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.
·2 min read

Shenzhen, China, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company” or “MFH”) (Nasdaq: MFH), a digital fintech group powered by blockchain technology, today announced the voting results from its Annual Shareholders Meeting held on Monday, November 21, 2022, Beijing Time (the “Meeting”).

Proposals described in the Company's proxy materials were presented to the Company’s shareholders (the “Shareholders”) for consideration and approval at the Meeting. The proposals approved by the requisite majority of the votes cast by the Shareholders that attended the Meeting by proxy or in person are as follows:

  1. Election of Shi Qiu, Xiang Qu, Er-Yi Toh, Cong Huang, Keith Tan Jun Jie, Alan Curtis, Daniel Kelly Kennedy, Zheng Cui, Qian Sun, and Hui Cheng, to serve the Board of Directors of the Company, until the next annual shareholders meeting and until their successors are duly elected and qualified.

  2. Approval of the Reverse Split of the Company’s issued ordinary shares at a ratio of not less than one (1)-for-three hundred sixty (360) and not more than one (1)-for-seven hundred twenty (720), with the exact ratio to be set at a whole number within this range to be determined by the Company’s Board, or any duly constituted committee thereof, in its discretion.

  3. Suspension of the trading of the Company’s American Depositary Receipts / Shares (“ADRs”), termination of the deposit agreement for the ADRs among the Company, its depositary bank, Citibank, N.A., and the holders and beneficial owners of the Company’s ADRs, the exchange of ADRs for the corresponding ordinary shares of the Company, and commencement of trading of the Company’s ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market upon the effectiveness of the Reverse Split.

"We are pleased to have held our annual shareholder meeting and launched the next chapter of the Mercurity Fintech story with an exceptional group of experienced board members," said Shi Qiu, CEO of the Company. "The election of our committed, fit-for-purpose, and active board and approval of resolutions will bolster the Company’s ongoing business development as we keep developing technology while focusing on the commercialization and growth."

About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Limited

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is a digital fintech group powered by blockchain technology. The Company’s primary business scope includes digital asset trading, asset digitization, cross-border remittance and other services, providing compliant, professional, and highly efficient digital financial services to its customers. The Company recently began to narrow in on Bitcoin mining, digital currency investment and trading, and other related fields. This shift has enabled the company to deepen its involvement in all aspects of the blockchain industry, from production to circulation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information, please contact:

International Elite Capital Inc. 
Vicky Chueng 
Tel: +1(646) 866-7989 
Email: mfhfintech@iecapitalusa.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Novavax Are Down Tuesday

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were down more than 16% in late-afternoon trading. On Tuesday, a dispute between the biotech maker of vaccines to treat infectious diseases and global nonprofit Gavi sent Novavax's shares dropping. On Monday, Novavax canceled its contract with Gavi, saying the nonprofit had breached an agreement to purchase, in advance, 350 million doses of Nuvaxovid, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • SoFi stock slides after receiving letter from Senate Banking Committee

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we talk about 10 stocks that billionaire Ray Dalio dumped from his portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the […]

  • Elon Musk's Fortune Is Melting Away

    Elon Musk has evolved in a world apart. For more than 10 months he was the only member of the most select financial club on the planet, one that has never welcomed more than two members at the same time. The Tesla CEO and owner of microblogging website Twitter was a regular member there for the past few months -- until he was ousted a few weeks ago.

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • How a Disney senior staff rebellion put the final nail in Bob Chapek’s CEO coffin

    Trouble had been brewing for months as CFO Christine McCarthy and other senior figures campaigned with the Disney board to force Chapek out.

  • Stocks rise as investors mull Fed comments

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest moves in the stock and bond markets as Fed officials comment on the path of rate hikes.

  • Inflation: Fed Chair Powell ‘doesn’t want to be the next Arthur Burns,’ strategist says

    Oxbow Advisors Managing Partner Ted Oakley and Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Advisor and Senior Vice President Jacqueline Remmen join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss buying opportunities in the market, Fed policy, and the likelihood of a recession.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rallied Today

    Oil stocks are on the rise as Saudi Arabia's energy minister dispelled rumors that the country may increase output.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to the downside is that investors

  • David Tepper Portfolio Holdings: 10 Long-Term Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 long-term stock picks of David Tepper. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out David Tepper Portfolio Holdings: 5 Long-Term Stocks. In 2019, David Tepper converted his hedge fund, Appaloosa Management, into a family office as he became the owner of the Carolina Panthers NFL […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Why Petrobras Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) slipped somewhat this morning after investment bank UBS flipped 180 degrees from buy to sell on the oil stock. The amount of the decline is in some dispute, with Google Finance clocking an 18% fall on PBR shares from a closing price of $11.40 per share last night, while Yahoo! Finance says it closed at only $10.10 per share and is down only 4%.

  • Keep Close Tabs on These 3 New Dividend Aristocrats

    Dividend Aristocrats have consistently paid and increased their dividends for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, putting their well-established and successful business natures on full display.

  • Amazon Stock Is Still a Surefire Buy Despite Growth Plateau

    While Amazon's mass layoffs appear concerning, they may be the best option to get the company back on a growth streak.

  • High Tide Becomes Top Revenue-Generating Cannabis Company in Canada

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that according to new data recently released by the cannabis business publication, New Cannabis Ventures, the Company is now Canada's top revenue-generating cannabis company1.

  • UBS Downgrades Petrobras to Sell Amid Incoming Headwinds

    Wall Street believes mean reversion and geopolitical tensions could play a key role

  • ‘Hardcore’ won’t save you: Twitter workers who committed to sticking with Elon Musk have reportedly been laid off

    Some Twitter employees who chose to stay at the company as it transformed to "Twitter 2.0" are being shown the door.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 6.5% lower in the final hour of trading today after members of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee sent a letter to the company regarding its crypto activities. The committee also sent a letter on the matter to various bank regulators. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is specifically looking into whether SoFi's crypto activities are in compliance with U.S. banking and consumer protection laws.