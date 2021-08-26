U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,487.52
    -8.67 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,360.89
    -44.61 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,022.11
    -19.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.60
    -9.66 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.69
    -0.67 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.30
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.21 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3590
    +0.0170 (+1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1200
    +0.1370 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,791.77
    -1,918.19 (-3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,168.99
    -30.31 (-2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Mercury Advises Owners to Review Insurance Policies before Plugging an Electric Vehicle in at Home

·4 min read

Home charging is convenient, but owners should protect against potential risks

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All-electric vehicle (EV) production is on a rapid uptick – nearly 20 unique EV models are available for sale in the U.S., and nearly 100 EVs are set to debut by the end of 2024. While EVs only account for about 2% of new-vehicle sales, the ability to "refuel" at home is cited as a major benefit of owning one. In fact, a recent J.D. Power study found this is where most owners (88%) say they charge often or always.

EVs come with a 120-volt (Level 1) compatible cable, which allows the vehicle to charge via a standard wall outlet. However, charging speed is extremely slow – about four miles per hour – and many EV owners prefer to upgrade to a 240-volt (Level 2) outlet. Mercury Insurance Vice President of Property Claims Christopher O'Rourke advises owners to consult with a professional if they want more power.

"Consider the experience of an individual who rigged scores of battery packs together to charge a car, it didn't end well," O'Rourke says. "The battery packs overheated and burned down the garage. Fortunately for this person, the homeowners insurance claim was covered. Nevertheless, it's best to have an electrician handle any EV charging station installations."

EV owners who are looking to install a 240-volt power outlet or hardwired charging station at home should speak with a trusted, local electrician who is trained, licensed and insured to install a NEMA 14-50 outlet. (This is similar to what an electric dryer or oven is plugged into.) They can also speak with their dealers about installation recommendations.

O'Rourke also recommends that EV owners who plan to charge at home:

Consider carrying comprehensive auto insurance coverage. While damage to a home may be covered, the charger itself may not be. A standard homeowners insurance policy excludes coverage related to motor vehicles, which means losses to vehicles; trailers, campers or other equipment towed by a vehicle; and vehicle equipment, accessories and parts are not covered.

Hard-wired charging stations are usually considered part of your dwelling and thus the station will likely would be covered depending upon the type and cause of a loss," O'Rourke says. "Portable chargers, on the other hand, may be considered vehicle equipment, so it's a good idea to make sure to have adequate auto insurance coverage as well."

If an electrical issue with the home's wiring causes the charger to catch fire, this will likely be covered by homeowners insurance. Otherwise, comprehensive auto coverage is needed.

Stay up-to-date on battery-related recalls and reported incidents. General Motors and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a recall for all Chevrolet Bolts due to fire risks that could be associated with the battery. Recent reports of fires happening while EVs are parked and charging, while rare, should cause owners to be on alert. "The fact is all-electric vehicles are still relatively new to the marketplace, so automakers are still perfecting them," O'Rourke says. "EV owners need to do their due diligence and make sure they're properly educated about their manufacturer's recommendations for proper charging."

An important part of owning a home or vehicle is knowing what your insurance does and doesn't cover. Mercury found in a recent poll of U.S. homeowners and drivers that 83% say they have read their policies in full. However, half (50%) of the respondents expect their policy to cover 100% of their property for any claim they might file. Mercury recommends speaking with a local agent to fully understand coverage and possible exclusions or limitations. More information about homeowners insurance and auto insurance coverage can be found on Mercury's blog.

About Mercury Insurance
Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information, visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

Mercury Insurance Logo.
Mercury Insurance Logo.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercury-advises-owners-to-review-insurance-policies-before-plugging-an-electric-vehicle-in-at-home-301363018.html

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • Dollar Tree, Dollar General plummet on weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down Thursday morning's dollar store earnings from Dollar General and Dollar Tree. Both companies saw shares dip following lower earnings guidance.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Drops Another Surprise About FSD

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk says a Full Self Driving beta will be available to the wider U.S. public in about four weeks.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Explaining why more Bitcoin moving to exchange wallets is bearish for crypto

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech breaks down the latest in bitcoin and other crptocurrency related topics.&nbsp;

  • Western Digital and Kioxia merger talks heat up, SEC investigates Deutsche Bank’s DWS, Lordstown’s names new CEO

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Why GE Stock Has Underperformed Recently

    The stock has come under pressure due to a combination of negative sentiment on commercial aviation and weakness in renewable energy.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock?

    Following a knockout finish to its 2021 fiscal year (the 12 months ended July 31, 2021), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock price is up some 92% since the start of 2020. Cybersecurity is more important than ever as the world grows more reliant on digital systems, and the bad guys get increasingly sophisticated in their attacks. In spite of its great run, this technology stock still has a lot of growth potential.

  • Here’s how to decide if you still need collision insurance on a car

    If you’re not leasing your vehicle, and your loan is paid off, is collision insurance worth it? Deciding whether to hang on to the coverage can be tricky.

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • Why Dollar Tree Stock Just Got Chopped 10%

    Earnings were fine -- in the second quarter. It's the third and fourth quarters investors have to worry about now.

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • The five-year returns have been massive for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

    Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are...

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.