Mercury Digital Assets Announces Seth Weber as Executive Vice President

Senior-level hire supports Mercury's commitment to the development of its product suite and expansion of its customer base

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Digital Assets ("Mercury"), a technology provider for digital asset markets, is answering the call for continued growth with the hiring announcement today of Seth Weber as Executive Vice President.

Mercury Digital Assets
Mercury Digital Assets

Weber brings his years of senior leadership and expertise to Mercury at a very critical time in the company's growth. Weber joins to help continue with Mercury's development of its product suite and the expansion of its customer base via his broad industry relationships. Weber's experience across Finance, Operations, Technology and Business Development will be utilized as a strong complement to Mercury's existing management team.

Weber joins from the Mercury affiliate, Matrix Executions LLC., where he was Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing the near doubling of its revenue base and commensurate market share growth. Both entities are managed by CEO Tony Saliba. Previously Weber had overseen the development of Electronic Trading businesses at Stonex Group and Barclays Capital.

"Mr. Weber was instrumental in expanding the product offering and client base at Matrix, and we have brought him on board at Mercury to bring his diverse skill-set to our rapidly growing organization," said Mercury CEO Tony Saliba.

Weber's hiring comes on the heels of several successful Mercury initiatives and product updates. Mercury has added its technology connections to a dozen of crypto trading institutions and has provided crypto derivative trading solutions to clients around the world. Mercury has tremendous growth in its OTC white label offering which helps to automate broker and client workflows.

Weber will join the firm immediately and will report to Mercury's Chief Operating Officer Joe Piotrowski.

For more information about the Mercury platform, please contact Mercury at www.mercurydigitalassets.com/contact-us/.

About Mercury Digital Assets
Developed by the same team that created the current, state-of-the-art, application-driven liquidity networks used within the listed equity options market, Mercury Digital Assets offers secure, reliable, and efficient access to digital asset markets with institutional-grade solutions for OTC desks, exchanges, professional trading groups, custodians, and asset managers. For more information about Mercury Digital Assets, visit www.mercurydigitalassets.com.

