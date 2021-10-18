U.S. markets closed

Mercury Insurance is Giving Away Anaheim Ducks Tickets

·3 min read
In this article:
Company offers fans two free tickets to an Anaheim Ducks game when they complete an online Mercury auto or homeowners insurance quote

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021-22 National Hockey League season is back and Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is giving Anaheim Ducks fans the opportunity to return to the stands at the Honda Center with two free tickets for a regular season home game if they complete an online auto or homeowners insurance quote.

The "Get a Quote, Get Two Tickets" promotion run from October 18th through December 3rd for Ducks fans who complete an online Mercury auto insurance quote at www.MercuryInsurance.com/Ducks. After completion, fans will be sent a code redeemable for two tickets to an upcoming game at the Honda Center.

"Mercury has been saving California consumers money on insurance for nearly 60 years," said Erik Thompson, Mercury's vice president of advertising and public relations. "And we're so sure we can save Anaheim Ducks fans money on their home and auto insurance that we're willing to give them a pair of tickets just for giving us a look. Fans can't lose, because chances are they'll save a lot of money with Mercury and they'll get to see their favorite team, too.

"And while they're at the game, fans can compete for authentic Ducks jerseys during the Mercury Insurance Dance Cam contest."

Anaheim Ducks Players 'My First Car' Video Series

Making its return this season is the Anaheim Ducks and Mercury Insurance "My First Car" experience, an inside look at players' fond memories behind the wheel of their first rides.

"This season we're bringing Ducks fans a more intimate hockey experience," said Thompson. "The 'My First Car' series is our way of giving fans the opportunity to get to know their favorite players even better, so we created a video series that allows players to tell some stories about their first cars. We all have vivid memories about our first cars, so we thought it would be fun to ask players about their experiences."

The video series will also be viewable on the Anaheim Ducks and Mercury Insurance YouTube channels and other social media pages.

Visit www.mercuryinsurance.com to learn more about all of Mercury's products and services.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned A ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience StudySM and four consecutive "Best Auto Insurance Company" awards from Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercury-insurance-is-giving-away-anaheim-ducks-tickets-301402655.html

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

