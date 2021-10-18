U.S. markets closed

Mercury Insurance is Giving Away LA Kings Tickets

Company offers fans the opportunity to earn two free tickets to an LA Kings game when they complete an online Mercury auto or homeowners insurance quote

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021-22 National Hockey League season is here and Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is giving LA Kings fans two free tickets for a regular season home game if they complete an online auto or homeowners insurance quote.

The "Get a Quote, Get Two Tickets" promotion runs from October 18th through December 3rd. Fans who complete an online Mercury auto insurance quote at www.MercuryInsurance.com/Kings will be sent a code redeemable for two tickets to an upcoming game at the STAPLES Center.

"Mercury has been saving California consumers money on insurance for nearly 60 years," said Erik Thompson, Mercury's vice president of advertising and public relations. "And we're so sure we can save LA Kings fans money on their home and auto insurance that we're willing to give them a pair of tickets just for giving us a look. Fans can't lose, because chances are they'll save a lot of money on insurance with Mercury they'll get to see their favorite team in-person, too."

Current Mercury Insurance policyholders are also eligible, see website for details. Visit www.mercuryinsurance.com to learn more about all of Mercury's products and services.

About Mercury Insurance
Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned A ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience StudySM and four consecutive "Best Auto Insurance Company" awards from Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercury-insurance-is-giving-away-la-kings-tickets-301402650.html

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

