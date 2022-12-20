U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

Mercury Insurance partners with The Bear Fund and Cancer Support Community to Make a Dream Come True for a Young Cancer Patient

·4 min read

Emma Frommeyer and her family traveled to Los Angeles for a Hollywood concert experience and their first-ever visit to the ocean, courtesy of Mercury Cares

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance has been helping people through the most difficult of times for more than 60 years. Mercury's unwavering commitment to its customers hasn't changed since it first opened its doors in 1962, and over the years that promise to do the right thing has expanded to include a variety of programs through the company's Mercury Cares initiative.

Mercury Cares was developed to support causes, organizations and individuals that go above and beyond to serve their communities. This desire to help and support everyday heroes led Mercury Cares to The Bear Fund and Cancer Support Community, who introduced us to an incredible young woman who is the personification of hope, determination and the power of positivity – Emma Frommeyer.

Emma is, in many ways, a typical teenager. She loves music, makeup and hanging out with friends, but there is one thing that sets her apart from most teenagers – Emma has a brain tumor and is fighting for her life.

"Since being diagnosed with cancer, Emma hasn't had the chance to do the things a 13-year-old should be able to do," said Trista Conner, Emma's aunt. "The Bear Fund has really been there for Emma and the family, providing gas cards to help get Emma to treatment, which is an hour and a half each way. And Mercury showed how much they care when they gifted a dream to trip to Los Angeles so Emma could see one of her favorite music artists and enjoy some beach time with her family. We are so thankful for the joy that it's brought the family."

Mercury produced a series of videos sharing Emma and her family's story. These inspirational videos will allow viewers to get to know this amazing young lady and watch her journey, as she and her family show the world what it means to look on the bright side of life, even when it seems like the odds are against you.

"Mercury Cares partners with like-minded organizations that are committed to providing valuable services to the customers and communities we help protect," said Erik Thompson, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Mercury Insurance. "We're proud we can partner with the Bear Fund to help celebrate and support cancer patients like Emma and her family."

The Bear Fund was founded after Heather and Nick Baker's youngest child, Barrett ("Bear"), was diagnosed with a rare liver cancer. During that time, Heather and Nick began to notice the economic challenges some families on the hospital floors were facing. They decided they wanted to help, so they established The Bear Fund, in partnership with the Cancer Support Community, a 40 year old 501c3 charity, to provide financial support and navigation services to families with children diagnosed with cancer.

"We walked by rooms to see children having to go through treatment or recover from surgery alone and we realized there's got to be something we can do to help," said Heather Baker. "Parents shouldn't have to worry about missing work one day so they can be with their kids during treatment. We wanted to do what we could with the help of amazing donors to make this tough journey just a little bit easier."

Inspired by Emma's experience, Mercury Insurance is committed to bringing more awareness to The Bear Fund by giving away tickets to a Live Nation VIP Nation concert. For a limited time, all donors to The Bear Fund will be entered into a drawing to win two Live Nation VIP Nation 2023 concert experiences. Four lucky winners will be chosen. No purchase is necessary to enter to win and the contest is open to U.S. residents 18 years of age and older. Official rules and how to enter can be found at https://bit.ly/DonateToBeABear.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

(PRNewsfoto/Mercury General Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Mercury General Corporation)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercury-insurance-partners-with-the-bear-fund-and-cancer-support-community-to-make-a-dream-come-true-for-a-young-cancer-patient-301706562.html

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

