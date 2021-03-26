Mercury Insurance Reduces Rates for Auto Insurance in Arizona

Mercury auto policyholders will see an average savings of $84

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance today announced that its auto insurance rates for Arizona drivers are being reduced by an average of 5 percent. The reduction immediately applies to new customers and policy renewals beginning March 26, and will save Mercury policyholders an average of $84 a year.

"For nearly 60 years, Mercury has been providing best-in-class auto protection and great rates," said Tom Coyne, auto line lead at Mercury Insurance. "We're voluntarily reducing rates to put nearly three quarters of a million dollars back in the pockets of our customers because great insurance at an affordable price should be available to everyone."

Mercury's rate reduction applies to all drivers who get Private Passenger Automobile liability, comprehensive or collision coverages. Mercury operates through a network of 371 independent insurance agents in Arizona. Drivers can also go to www.mercuryinsurance.com to get a quote.

"There are even more ways to save money with Mercury," said Coyne. "The rate reduction can also be combined with other discounts like accident free, multi-policy and our Auto+Home discount that could save customers up to 30% percent more. The savings can add up to a lot of money."

Coyne offers these tips when shopping for auto insurance:

Talk to a local Mercury agent. Our agents can help uncover additional savings and tailor a coverage package customized to meet your needs.

Insurance can be complicated, so it's important to get expert advice from a professional local independent Mercury agent. They know the local area and can really help you get the right coverage at the best possible price.

Shop around to see what's out there. Your agent can help do this for you.

Remember, price is only part of the equation. Be sure to select a company with a solid financial background that will be there for you when you need to make a claim. Mercury has earned A ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, two of the industry's leading independent rating agencies. Reviews and customer testimonials are also an important to consider. Mercury is a four-time honoree on Insure.com's "Best Auto Insurance Companies" list and has been awarded many other accolades.

Mercury also offers homeowners insurance and business automobile insurance in Arizona.

Story continues

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information visit www.mercuryinsurance.com.

Mercury Insurance Logo.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercury-insurance-reduces-rates-for-auto-insurance-in-arizona-301255224.html

SOURCE Mercury Insurance