U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,828.11
    +21.31 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,160.83
    +333.83 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,616.20
    +51.68 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.93
    -0.88 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.04
    -2.75 (-3.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.70
    +35.20 (+2.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.52 (+2.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0076
    +0.0057 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    -0.0880 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1546
    +0.0034 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6520
    -0.9230 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,488.33
    -2,185.48 (-10.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.45
    -32.46 (-7.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Mercury introduces radiation-tolerant 8GB DDR4 memory component to power enhanced edge processing for space missions

Mercury Systems Inc
·5 min read
Mercury Systems Inc
Mercury Systems Inc

8GBDDR4

Mercury Systems' new radiation-tolerant 8GB DDR4 memory component sets a new bar for performance in data-intensive processing applications in space.
Mercury Systems' new radiation-tolerant 8GB DDR4 memory component sets a new bar for performance in data-intensive processing applications in space.

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today introduced a new radiation-tolerant version of its proven 8GB DDR4 memory component that sets a new bar for performance in data-intensive processing applications in space.

Why It Matters
Space systems play an outsized role in modern life and require ever-increasing amounts of processing power to enable sophisticated in-space applications and manage exploding volumes of data. Military satellites enable critical national security missions such as missile warning, communications, and Earth observation. Commercial satellites provide in-flight wi-fi connectivity, direct-to-home television and radio services, and global infrastructure and asset monitoring. Crewed and uncrewed civil government spacecraft are expanding our understanding of our own world and everything beyond it.

As space systems become more complex, new capabilities and requirements necessitate high-density memory capabilities to complement greater processing power. And as space systems are increasingly developed with smaller form factors, Mercury’s 8GB DDR4 components offer 75% space savings compared to alternative memory options.

“Mercury memory modules are designed to operate in the most demanding environments and are employed on critical missions in the air, land, and sea domains,” said Tom Smelker, Mercury’s Vice President and General Manager of Custom Microelectronics Solutions. “With our newest radiation-tolerant 8GB DDR4 modules, we are expanding our space product portfolio to unlock even more capability and performance for next-generation government and commercial space missions.”

Mercury’s 8GB DDR4 memory components feature:

  • Data transfer speed up to 2,666 Mb/s

  • -55 to +125°C operating temperature

  • 13 x 20 x ≤2.36 mm form factor

  • Eutectic solder balls for superior board-level reliability

  • 100% burn-in and electrical test for the highest quality assurance

  • Manufactured in a DMEA-trusted facility

Mercury envisions, creates, and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet its customers' most pressing high-tech needs. For more information, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®
Mercury Systems is a technology company that delivers commercial innovation to rapidly transform the global aerospace and defense industry. From data to decision, silicon to systems, A&D leaders turn to the products, services, technologies and people that comprise the secure, end-to-end Mercury processing platform—the exponential power that connects customers to what matters most. Innovation That Matters®. By and For People Who Matter. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to business performance in fiscal 2023 and beyond, including our projections for revenue, organic growth, bookings growth, and adjusted EBITDA, our expectations regarding the size of our addressable market, and our plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of epidemics and pandemics such as COVID, effects of any U.S. Federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, inflation, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in or delays in receiving components, supply chain volatility for critical components such as semiconductors, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings and value creation initiatives such as 1MPACT, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, effects of shareholder activism, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 1, 2022. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

CONTACT
Turner Brinton, Sr. Director of Corporate Communications
Mercury Systems Inc.
turner.brinton@mrcy.com

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/616edd72-e19c-4749-830a-0b4d6cdd4193


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling today on several bits of news that are causing pessimism among investors. An analyst cut his price target for Nio's stock today, just a few days after a new report said that China isn't rolling back its strict zero-COVID policy. All of the news worried some investors, pushing the EV stock down 4.1% as of 10:57 a.m. ET.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase, MicroStrategy, and Riot Blockchain Are Falling Today

    The entire crypto industry, from cryptocurrencies to crypto stocks, was incredibly volatile this morning amid rumors that the large crypto exchange FTX was facing insolvency. Then, after a run on the exchange, FTX struck a deal to sell its non-U.S. operations to the crypto exchange Binance. The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner and business intelligence company MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) also saw its shares trade as much as 17% lower today before cutting those losses in half.

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • FTX crash wipes billions from market as Binance steps in to buy crypto rival

    A prominent cryptocurrency token has plummeting, with nearly 50% wiped from its value in the last 24 hours, causing a major rout across crypto markets.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Gaining Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) continues to show signs that its business is normalizing, and investors are taking note. It's been a rough few years for Boeing, as the company has flown through both issues with its 737 MAX and then the pandemic. Boeing is now looking to boost deliveries in order to increase cash flow and pay down some of the billions in added debt it took on during the crisis to make sure it survived.

  • Disney stock drops after reporting earnings miss, wider streaming loss

    Disney reported its fiscal fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday after market close. Here's what to know.

  • Disney stock slides on Q4 earnings miss despite park revenue, streaming growth

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Disney's fourth-quarter earnings results.

  • Why Unisys Crashed Nearly 50% Today

    The company reported growing losses and disclosed an internal investigation around its financial controls.

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Penny stocks, defined as equities that trade at under $5 per share, have a bad reputation within many investing circles. Scores of promising early-stage companies have seen their share prices tumble into penny stock territory this year. Which of these newly minted penny stocks offer the most compelling risk-to-reward ratios?

  • Twilio Management Drops a Bomb on Investors!

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) management dropped a bomb on investors by updating their long-term revenue growth outlook. The new guidance caught investors off-guard, which prompted a great deal of selling in Twilio stock.

  • Crypto sell-off sparked by FTX’s agreement to Binance buyout

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith details the news that crypto exchange Binance has agreed to buy its rival FTX.com and how it's triggered a sell-off in the crypto space.

  • Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast

    The company now expects annual revenue to be about $2 billion, the lower end of its prior forecast of between $2 billion and $2.3 billion. However, Novavax shares were up about 1% in aftermarket trading, as the company reported revenue of $734.6 million, above analysts' estimates of $586.3 million, as per Refinitiv data. In August, Novavax halved its full-year revenue forecast as it did not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot this year in the United States.

  • Omega Healthcare Investors Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

    Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$239.4m (down 15...

  • Lyft stock plunges on earnings, disappointing outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Lyft following third-quarter earnings.

  • Annaly Capital Management Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Net loss: US$302.1m (down by...

  • Why SolarEdge Stock Is Soaring Today

    Investors pushed the share price of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), a smart energy-technology company, higher today after the company reported third-quarter sales that outpaced Wall Street's expectations and issued strong fourth-quarter revenue guidance. The company's CEO, Zvi Lando, said in a press release that "the results reflect extremely strong momentum in Europe where our revenues grew 90% compared to the same quarter last year." Shareholders were also likely happy that management anticipates continued growth as SolarEdge expands its manufacturing footprint.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Investors Heavily Search Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Here is What You Need to Know

    Albemarle (ALB) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Goldman Sachs’ Cheap Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss Goldman Sachs’ cheap dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and the firm’s outlook on dividend stocks, and go directly to read Goldman Sachs’ 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks. Growth tech stocks have dominated the market for years due to their innovative products and services. However, […]

  • This Rare Earths Stock Looks Absurdly Cheap

    After reporting earnings for fiscal Q3 the previous evening, MP stock soared 8.7% when markets reopened as investors cheered MP's beating analyst targets on both top and bottom lines. Where Wall Street had predicted MP would earn $0.30 per share (pro forma), the company reported a 20% beat -- $0.36 per share. Sales and earnings at MP Materials didn't just exceed expectations -- they grew 25% and 43% year over year, respectively, with earnings growing nearly twice as fast as sales.