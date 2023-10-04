Mercury NZ Limited's (NZSE:MCY) largest shareholders are sovereign wealth funds with 51% ownership, individual investors own 34%

Key Insights

Mercury NZ's significant sovereign wealth funds ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The largest shareholder of the company is New Zealand Superannuation Fund with a 51% stake

Institutions own 14% of Mercury NZ

A look at the shareholders of Mercury NZ Limited (NZSE:MCY) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 51% stake, sovereign wealth funds possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 34% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Mercury NZ.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mercury NZ?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Mercury NZ already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Mercury NZ's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Mercury NZ. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is New Zealand Superannuation Fund with 51% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.2% and 1.8% of the stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Mercury NZ

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Mercury NZ Limited in their own names. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own NZ$4.9m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 34% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Mercury NZ (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

