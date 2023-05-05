Is Mercury NZ Limited's (NZSE:MCY) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Financials In Any Way?

Most readers would already know that Mercury NZ's (NZSE:MCY) stock increased by 2.8% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Mercury NZ's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mercury NZ is:

5.7% = NZ$272m ÷ NZ$4.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every NZ$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NZ$0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Mercury NZ's Earnings Growth And 5.7% ROE

At first glance, Mercury NZ's ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 5.4%. Even so, Mercury NZ has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 10.0%. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Mercury NZ's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 5.4% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is MCY worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MCY is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Mercury NZ Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 83% (or a retention ratio of 17%) for Mercury NZ suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Mercury NZ is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 144% over the next three years. However, Mercury NZ's future ROE is expected to rise to 6.8% despite the expected increase in the company's payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Mercury NZ certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

